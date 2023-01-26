ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?

Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat.
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America

Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?

February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
Today In Texas History: January 28

1836: Italian hero of San Jacinto arrives in Texas. On this day in 1836, Prospero Bernardi arrived in Texas aboard the schooner Pennsylvania as a member of Capt. Amasa Turner’s volunteer company, raised in New Orleans. Bernardi was born in Italy in 1794 and was a notary by trade. He enlisted in the Texas army on February 13, 1836, and distinguished himself in the battle of San Jacinto. He remained in the army until January or February 1837, when he was medically discharged from John Smith’s company at Galveston because of a spinal injury sustained during combat. Bernardi received a bounty grant and a first-class headright grant for his military service, but both were assigned to other parties. Bernardi’s whereabouts by 1838 were unclear. In February of that year two former fellow soldiers testified that they understood he was deceased. A bust of the Italian soldier stands in front of the Hall of State, Fair Park, Dallas, to commemorate his participation in the battle of San Jacinto.
Charlie Kirk Helps Launch “Save Texas, Save America”

01-27-23 We’re working hard to preserve the America you love! Welcome to the County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF-USA) newsletter! In this week’s edition, we focus on Texas and how citizens are taking action and making a difference in their counties. Founder Steve Maxwell and attorney Jonathan Hullihan talk with Charlie Kirk about our mission to Save Texas, Save America!  
Police, lawmakers say the temporary license plate system is being abused

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single sheet of paper: that's all it takes to make a car and its occupants virtually untraceable to police and the public. State law requires auto dealers to print out a temporary license plate every time someone buys a vehicle. But police and some lawmakers say the system is being abused, allowing anyone to display fraudulent plates."If you've got a computer and printer at home, you can make a Texas paper tag," said Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney. The problem is personal for Scesney and his department. In November, officer Brandon Tsai died in...
B106

Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?

Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
