Have You Ever Noticed Few Texas Homes Have A Basement?
Where I grew up a majority of the homes have basements. Having lived all over Texas, from Corpus Christi to San Angelo, I've noticed that basements are not common here. In fact, I have seen lively and viral social media discussions that assert that basements are illegal in Texas. That certainly isn't true. The state capitol building in Austin has a basement. Illegal? No.
everythinglubbock.com
Can you drive with a child in your lap in Texas?
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parents know it’s an awful feeling to hear your kid crying in their car seat, and it can be tempting to free them from their restraints in exchange for a bit of peace and quiet. Or maybe you’ve got four kids, and only space for three in the backseat.
Why Does (Almost) Every Town in Texas Have A Water Tower?
They are the stuff of legend. How many movies about life in America have a scene either near or on top of the town's water tower? No matter how small a city it is, it seems they have at least one water tower. San Angelo has five, but only three of them are elevated.
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
5 Surprising Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Texas
There are two different kinds of illegal dumping in the state of Texas. Here is the “what” and the “where” to consider when you are trying to get rid of stuff. First off we will deal with the where. You can't dump solid waste in Texas if you aren't doing it at a site registered by the Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
Texas Is Home to the Dirtiest City in America
Let's face it: keeping things clean is a tough task for anyone. When you get home after a long day of work, it's easy to just let the laundry and dishes pile up, or stack as much trash as you can on the bin before you have to take it out. For some of us, it keeps getting pushed back, and pushed back even further. Then it reaches a point where we just wonder, "how did this get so bad?"
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Texas is a big state with no shortage of places to live. However, if you're living on a fixed income in retirement and relying on your Social Security income to pay for your monthly expenses, there...
What Is Happening To Your Texas Drinking Water?
February starts in less than a week, and there are a lot of advantages, and disadvantages ahead with the short month. The time between your mortgage or rent payment probably falls into the disadvantage. When things like month long adjustments occur to the water in Killeen, February is just the right length.
'She puts everybody else first': Grieving Texas farmer gets greenhouse, mower thanks to Little Wishes
DALLAS — Detroit is a tiny town in Red River County near the Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas state lines. And it isn’t pronounced the way you think it’s pronounced. The emphasis is on the first syllable. Debra and Kevin Galland quickly learned that when they moved to...
KIII TV3
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Rottweiler formerly known as Bear certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been reunited with his family after he was found running down U.S. 36 near Westminster on Thursday. But in a twist worthy of a Hollywood film, that family isn't the one...
marioncoherald.com
Today In Texas History: January 28
1836: Italian hero of San Jacinto arrives in Texas. On this day in 1836, Prospero Bernardi arrived in Texas aboard the schooner Pennsylvania as a member of Capt. Amasa Turner’s volunteer company, raised in New Orleans. Bernardi was born in Italy in 1794 and was a notary by trade. He enlisted in the Texas army on February 13, 1836, and distinguished himself in the battle of San Jacinto. He remained in the army until January or February 1837, when he was medically discharged from John Smith’s company at Galveston because of a spinal injury sustained during combat. Bernardi received a bounty grant and a first-class headright grant for his military service, but both were assigned to other parties. Bernardi’s whereabouts by 1838 were unclear. In February of that year two former fellow soldiers testified that they understood he was deceased. A bust of the Italian soldier stands in front of the Hall of State, Fair Park, Dallas, to commemorate his participation in the battle of San Jacinto.
citizensjournal.net
Charlie Kirk Helps Launch “Save Texas, Save America”
01-27-23 We’re working hard to preserve the America you love! Welcome to the County Citizens Defending Freedom (CCDF-USA) newsletter! In this week’s edition, we focus on Texas and how citizens are taking action and making a difference in their counties. Founder Steve Maxwell and attorney Jonathan Hullihan talk with Charlie Kirk about our mission to Save Texas, Save America!
Police, lawmakers say the temporary license plate system is being abused
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single sheet of paper: that's all it takes to make a car and its occupants virtually untraceable to police and the public. State law requires auto dealers to print out a temporary license plate every time someone buys a vehicle. But police and some lawmakers say the system is being abused, allowing anyone to display fraudulent plates."If you've got a computer and printer at home, you can make a Texas paper tag," said Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney. The problem is personal for Scesney and his department. In November, officer Brandon Tsai died in...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Black and White Data: How racially integrated is Texas? That's a complicated question.
A recent study named Texas as one of the most racially integrated states in the U.S., but a state's diversity and it's level of integration are separate matters.
Things You Should Never Say If Involved in a Texas Auto Accident
There were news reports recently in San Angelo about an auto accident at an intersection where both drivers claimed to have the green light. Obviously, both drivers did not have the green light. Both drivers did, however, do the right thing by not saying otherwise. Whenever there is an auto...
Texas ranked the 2nd-best state in the country for living off the grid: report
Have you ever wanted to just delete your social media, ditch the smartphone and go back to having a landline, and just enjoy the simplicity of life?
Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
