Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
19-year-old who takes in 15-year-old sister after parent's passing shamed for not also taking in 5-year-old stepsister
A man who has taken in his sister, after her father and stepmother tragically passed away, has been asked by Child Protective Services to also take in a 5-year-old to whom he has no blood relation. He has refused to do so, and has been harassed by others for his choice, turning to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s wrong for his decision.
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away
DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself. We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I'm...
When a girl was in middle school, her "cleanliness" was checked. The teacher told her, "You need to take a hot bath."
In the 1950s, when my mother was in junior high school, her teacher told the class that the school nurse would be checking to see if they were clean. My mother was afraid of being "inspected" because she knew her underwear was dirty.
smithmountainlake.com
Family says GoFundMe was robbed by own family
New Mexico (KOAT) -- Twelve-year-old Ezra Rapstine was like any other kid. He loved superheroes, had his own personality, and was a beloved family member. He died last December due to flu complications. “He was always happy, he was always nice, he was considerate,” Peter Rapstine said, Ezra’s father....
Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me
DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often. I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
Terminally ill grandfather who wants to give $50K of inheritance to granddaughters refused by his estranged adult son
A dying man with significant wealth is divvying up assets, and wishes to leave a life-changing inheritance for his two grandchildren. His estranged son, however, is refusing the money and has written a Reddit post about the situation to see if he’s in the wrong for his choice.
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Teen Refusing to Apologize to Uncle for Calling Him a Bad Father Praised
"You are rocking it in the cousin department!" one Redditor wrote, while another posted, "I would tell your mom that it's a new world."
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Man Finds 38-Year-Old Girlfriend Crying About Teenage Daughter Because She’s Not as Popular as She Was in High School
If a loved one is crying for no discernible reason, it's only natural to want to find out what the source of their pain may be. Such is the case with one man who found his 38-year-old girlfriend upset about her teenage daughter. And the reason for her tears? She's not as popular as she was in high school. The boyfriend reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?
The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
A British youth working from a bedroom at his grandfather's house made 'slick videos' that could have inspired 2 US mass shooters, a court heard
Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, England, published "rightwing terrorist bile," which was watched by US mass shooters who killed 15 people.
Woman refuses to allow her son's girlfriend to drink at the dinner table: 'Ladies don't drink while they eat'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man whose mother insisted, "Ladies don't drink when they eat." I'm not talking about alcoholic beverages.
Woman doesn't want to buy a nice wedding gift for her friend who suddenly wanted to get married
When you are invited to a wedding, you are usually expected to get the couple a gift that they have on their registry. However, if you don't have a lot of money or just had the wedding come up suddenly, you may not want to have to get a gift.
Estranged son who hasn't seen parents in years pretends not to recognize them at sister's funeral
A man who was abandoned by his parents as a child pretends he doesn’t know who they are while attending his sister’s funeral. He has written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not online users believe he was in the wrong or not.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0