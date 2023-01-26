ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian Review

Dear Abby: Woman wants her abusive mother-in-law kept away

DEAR ABBY: I used to have a great relationship with my mother-in-law. I considered her one of my best friends, until her severe drug and alcohol abuse began to ruin her life. Her mental health issues came out in full force, and her lashing out reached a peak shortly before I married her son. After a barrage of nasty messages, she was no longer welcome at our wedding. I have blocked her from contacting me. She occasionally reaches out to my husband to talk only about herself.  We are thinking about starting a family in the next few years, and I'm...
smithmountainlake.com

Family says GoFundMe was robbed by own family

New Mexico (KOAT) -- Twelve-year-old Ezra Rapstine was like any other kid. He loved superheroes, had his own personality, and was a beloved family member. He died last December due to flu complications. “He was always happy, he was always nice, he was considerate,” Peter Rapstine said, Ezra’s father....
New York Post

Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.  I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
Mary Duncan

Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Abby Joseph

Man Finds 38-Year-Old Girlfriend Crying About Teenage Daughter Because She’s Not as Popular as She Was in High School

If a loved one is crying for no discernible reason, it's only natural to want to find out what the source of their pain may be. Such is the case with one man who found his 38-year-old girlfriend upset about her teenage daughter. And the reason for her tears? She's not as popular as she was in high school. The boyfriend reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Lefty Graves

Husband furious when wife refuses to share inheritance with sister wife and him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I lived in a region of the United States for a number of years where there were many polygamous families. As long as they were subtle and well-behaved, they were pretty much left to their own devices by the public and the authorities.
Demetrius Pearson

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
