ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

A Battle With Japan During WWII Was the Largest in US Naval History

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, 247wallst.com may earn a commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3semRF_0kS8U4ld00 Naval battles are a thing of the past. The last massive engagement of two fleets was The Battle of Leyte Gulf between the U.S. Navy and Japanese Imperial Fleet. It is also the largest naval battle in U.S. history.

The Battle of Leyte Gulf ran from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 1944. The American forces came from two different parts of the navy. These were the Seventh Fleet, commanded by Vice Admiral Thomas Kinkaid, and the Third Fleet, overseen by Admiral William F. Halsey. The fact that there was not a common chain of command has sometimes been described as a limitation to the swift transmission and carrying out of orders, but U.S. forces prevailed nonetheless.
The largest American ships in these fleets were several battleships and aircraft carriers. The Japanese Combined Fleet, commanded by Admiral Soemu Toyoda, also included several large ships of the same types. ( Read about the peak strength of history’s most powerful navies .)

The engagement of ships over the three days was spread out over 100,000 square miles. The Americans had 232 ships to Japan’s 53. About 200,000 soldiers and sailors were involved. The cause of the battle was an attempt by Japan to prevent an American invasion of the Philippines.

As the U.S. forces approached, Japan drew the fleets into a number of separate engagements across the region. Over 400 planes joined the battle as well. The U.S. inflicted massive casualties on Japan and sunk 26 warships, including four aircraft carriers. The loss at Leyte Gulf dealt a death blow to Japan’s ambitions, crippling their navy and giving the U.S. undisputed command of the Pacific.

Click here to read about all of the most pivotal naval battles of all time .

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.

Comments / 5

Related
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
News Tender

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.

In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

155K+
Followers
91K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy