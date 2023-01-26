Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
cbs17
Investigators seek witnesses in December hit-and-run that killed Cumberland County deputy, NCSHP says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses in a December hit-and-run that killed a Cumberland County deputy in the line of duty. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the deputy as 23-year-old Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca Jr. Although the suspect was...
cbs17
NC triple homicide suspect appears virtually in court; new charges added
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect appeared virtually in court on Thursday morning. Corey Grant Leak, 46, appeared virtually in court at 10 a.m. Thursday. He appeared before a judge Wednesday for the murder and attempted murder charges, where he was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
Sheriff’s office warns Robeson County residents of phone scam
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about a phone scam circulating in the area. Residents have reported receiving phone calls from a spoofed number where a person identifies themselves with a possibly fabricated name such as “Deputy Andrew Donavan,” according to the sheriff’s office. “You should recognize it […]
Multiple Montgomery County inmates overdose after man brought drugs in while being arrested, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after four inmates overdoes in the Montgomery County Detention Center, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Montgomery County detention officers were told that four inmates were overdosing. Jail officials began lifesaving measures, and the four inmates were taken to hospitals. […]
WRAL
Harnett County authorities searching for man who shot brother early Tuesday
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who shot his brother in Lillington Tuesday. According to deputies, Jeremiah Lamon Jackson, 22, shot his brother Xaiver Jackson, 30, in the abdomen at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at their family home on Old Hundred Loop. One...
Man wanted on attempted murder charges in shooting of his older brother in Harnett County
A 22-year-old man is wanted for trying to kill his 30-year-old brother in Harnett County.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
Police search Hamlet home following traffic stop, drug bust
HAMLET — Police found more drugs at the home of two men charged following a traffic stop earlier this week. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers and investigators executed a search warrant Jan. 25 at a home on Entwistle Street. Investigators say it’s the same home that 38-year-old...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
cbs17
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
RCSO: Woman taken to Richmond County shelter had stolen vehicle
ROCKINGHAM — A Mecklenburg County woman currently on probation is accused of having a stolen car in Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies had “dealt” with 33-year-old Kayla Yvonne Alley, of Pineville, at an unnamed convenience store on Airport Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
cbs17
Nearly $7,500 donated to Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit in honor of slain Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The K-9 unit of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has been given a heartfelt donation. A check for nearly $7,500 was given to the unit Friday by the non-profit group Operation Fly Our Flag. The group was founded by a former deputy and honors...
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next […]
3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins later said three people were dead among multiple people who were shot.
Teen girl found unresponsive in woods during party in Julian, teen host charged, NC ALE says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is in the hospital after being found unresponsive by alcohol law enforcement officers in Julian during a party on Saturday, according to an NC ALE news release. ALE special agents joined by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at a […]
Comments / 1