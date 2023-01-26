ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
APEX, NC
Victim identified in Cary hit-and-run; police looking for driver

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night. On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
CARY, NC
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
RALEIGH, NC

