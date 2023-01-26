RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.

NASH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO