Butner man breaks into homes, steals car then crashes and flees on foot, sheriff says
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Friday for assault, breaking and entering and stealing a vehicle, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Kedric Jamon Hester, of Butner, was a suspect in two home breaking and entering cases, a felony assault and stealing a motor vehicle.
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. At about 10:27 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1400 block of Cokey Road after receiving multiple shots fired calls and a ShotSpotter alert.
Body cam video shows shots fired toward Halifax County deputy, sheriff’s office says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are searching for the person or people who fired shots toward a deputy Thursday night as he was investigating another shooting. Body camera video released by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office shows what happened. The deputy was on Dennis Street in...
2 women, 1 man arrested with 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor in Granville County, sheriff says
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Thursday and seized 220 pounds of marijuana, untaxed liquor, more than 20 pounds of liquid THC and cash. On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Granville County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement...
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
Youngsville suspects used knife to cut battery packages, stole items from Ace Hardware: police
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Youngsville Police Department is looking to identify two suspects who are believed to be involved in a larceny on Jan. 23, according to police. Police believe two men were involved with a larceny that took place at Ace Hardware located at 1120 US-1 Highway...
PHOTOS: Apex police looking for suspects in at least 3 home break-ins
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police are asking the public to help identify suspects in multiple home break-ins. Since Jan. 13, officers said there have been three residential break-ins where the suspects enter the house through the back door. They said similar break-ins have been reported throughout Wake County.
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
9 vehicles stolen in 8 days: Wilson police warning of vehicle thefts, leaving cars running and unattended
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the public about multiple vehicle thefts. The most recent thefts happened Friday morning, when two vehicles were stolen after their drivers left them running, unlocked and unattended, according to the police department. Officers reported that nine vehicles were stolen in just...
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at...
Victim identified in Cary hit-and-run; police looking for driver
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a large SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Thursday night. On Thursday night at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court following reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman dies after being found unresponsive in vehicle, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in a vehicle and later died. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street to assist EMS with a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a vehicle, police said.
Raleigh 2022 crime update: Homicides up, more youth involved in violent behavior
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is reporting more homicides in 2022 than 2021 and more teenagers are getting involved in, or becoming victims of violent crime. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson announced last year’s crime stats and her top priorities for 2023 during a Raleigh City...
Nearly $7,500 donated to Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit in honor of slain Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The K-9 unit of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has been given a heartfelt donation. A check for nearly $7,500 was given to the unit Friday by the non-profit group Operation Fly Our Flag. The group was founded by a former deputy and honors...
Raleigh police chief addresses Taser use, de-escalation training in crime update briefing
RALEIGH N.C. – Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said transparency and training are top priorities in evaluating the use of force. During a retreat for Raleigh city council members, Patterson released 2022 crime statistics for the city and answered questions from city leaders on Friday. The presentation is in...
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
Raleigh man gets 3 years in prison for assaulting TSA officer at RDU, Department of Justice says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was sentenced to three years and one month in prison on Thursday for assaulting a Transportation Security Administration officer at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Adonis Fabian Zorrilla,...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
Protest planned in downtown Raleigh after Tyre Nichols body camera video released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Kerwin Pittman’s mindset and goal going into Saturday afternoon is clear. “Of course, this will be peaceful. We are hoping it to be a peaceful demonstration. We want to give the people the platform to air out their grievances in a productive and constructive way, but to also be able to educate a mass amount of people at the same time on how to effect change,” Pittman explained.
