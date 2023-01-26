Read full article on original website
Former QC Weather Guy Opens Super Unique AirBNB in an Old Church in Galena
Quad Citizens hold our weather people in high regard and when a good one leaves it's hard to let go. Most agree Terry Swails was one of the best. If you miss him, you can still check out his updates on his website, tswails.com, where you can find forecasts and current weather affecting us. He also writes blogs about what's going on with him and his wife Carolynne (also a former news person) including sharing news about them opening an AirBnB that you can enjoy.
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena
According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
Northeast Iowa Farmer Shares His Formula For Success
As a fifth-generation farmer, Jack Smith is invested in finding ways to reduce inputs and costs in his operation. How? By raising cover crops and grazing cattle. Smith runs a beef operation in the Bankston area of Dubuque County. His family has been farming the land since 1853. We're fortunate...
Fall Out Boy Sends Fans on Scavenger Hunt in Dyersville
Die-hard fans of the beloved emo-rock band Fall Out Boy who happened to live in eastern Iowa got a surprise call-to-action this weekend when the group sent their fans on a scavenger hunt to a popular Tri-States landmark. Fall Out Boy posted a clue on their Twitter account this past...
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd, per a press release from the City. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage related to Pyatigorsk.
Dubuque Nurse Makes Top Iowa Nurses List With UnityPoint Health – Finley
According to a press release from UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, one of our local Dubuque nurses, RN Barb White, was named to 2023's Great Iowa Nurses list. She was the only nurse from a Dubuque-based health care facility to be honored this year. Barb has been with UnityPoint Health for more than 40 years, working in the Family Birthing Suites.
Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships
The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project
Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Announces Scholarships
According to a press release from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association has announced that it will be awarding over $58,000 in college scholarships throughout the State of Illinois to students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2023-2024 academic year. Scholarships can be applied...
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
Residents escape Freeport apartment fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
JDIFF Begins Winter Film Series Tonight (1/19)
The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will begin its annual winter film series tonight, Thursday January 19th with a showing of the film "JustUs" at the Hotel Julien Dubuque. “JustUs,” a 50-minute documentary, shares stories of former prisoners reentering society. The film focusses on their successful reentry into society. "JustUs" highlights the grassroots efforts of prisoners, ex-prisoners and activists in reforming the criminal justice system and ending the racial disparity in sending African-Americans to prison. It began as a pitch that prisoner Cedric B. Theus typed up and mailed to his friend and then-student-activist, Maya Ben-Shahar. Cedric and Maya had first corresponded through a pen pal program, and after several years of writing, emailing and calling, they had developed deep respect for one another’s voices. The film also looks at former prisoners unique bonds with people still left on the inside.
A Cosmetics and Boutique Studio in Dubuque Has Relocated
A popular Dubuque cosmetics shop and boutique has officially moved to a new location after nearly two decades in Kennedy Mall, according to the Telegraph Herald. Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique is now located at 806 Wacker Drive, Suite 138 in Dubuque, adjacent to Copyworks. A soft-opening was held on Thursday, January 12th to commemorate the new location.
KWQC
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
Death Of Intruder “Justified” in Monticello Break-In
According to Police and KWWL, a preliminary investigation of a fatal shooting of an armed intruder in Monticello suggests that the shooting was justified. On January 11th a little before 2pm, Monticello Police and several other agencies responded to an in-progress break-in of a home on 309 South Sycamore Street.
Man Dies After Fall in Dyersville; Another Man Injured
According to police and our news partners at KWWL, a man from Manchester is dead, and a second person is hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Local police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way, on Thursday (1/19) just before 9am.
WIFR
27-year-old Freeport man found dead after Stephenson Co. crash
ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 27-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning after a severe car crash in Stephenson County. Crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the intersection of Rt. 26 and Old Route 26 for a report of a damaged car on the side of the road. Thomas...
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
