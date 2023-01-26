Two dead following crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Two people are dead after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park Thursday morning.
Traffic crews have closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 69 Highway and the eastbound ramp from Interstate 435 to north U.S. 69 Highway.One critical after south Wichita rollover crash
Overland Park Police say a car was speeding on northbound U.S. 69 Highway and made an aggressive lane change, hitting another vehicle. The driver then changed lanes again, striking the traffic barrier and flipping over multiple times. Both passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car that was hit was not injured in the crash.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0