WTOV 9
Richard Wilson appointed to replace Hummel as Second Judicial Circuit Judge
Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Charles Richard Wilson to the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court which serves Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Wilson is a lifelong resident of Marshall County, who’s practiced law in public and private practice for more than 30 years. He graduated from the...
WTOV 9
Officials rule arson on recent Dillonvale house fire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Officials have ruled a fire that broke out last weekend in Dillonvale as arson. Colerain responded to the fire at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest...
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
WTOV 9
Hlinovsky case moves forward in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Fred Hlivonsky pled guilty to one charge Tuesday in a Belmont County case that dates back to 2005. "He entered a plea to one of the two counts of his original indictment which was a third-degree felony - unlawful sexual conduct with a minor,” Belmont County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joe Vavra detailed.
WTOV 9
Belmont County Commission moving forward on county building demo
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — At Wednesday's Belmont County Commission meeting, it opened bids for demolition of a county structure. "It’s just another step in the process of trying to demo this county building that really hasn’t had some use for quite some time," Commissioner J.P. Dutton said.
WTOV 9
Plan to raze abandoned Wellsburg homes receives funding
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have granted Wellsburg $290,000 to get rid of some abandoned homes. "It’s taken almost two years to get the show on the road, but I’m really pleased right now,” Wellsburg Mayor Daniel Dudley said.
WTOV 9
Winter conditions believed to have played role in Ohio 7 crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Steubenville Post confirmed a single-vehicle crash occurred in Mingo Junction around 6 Tuesday morning. A driver was travelling near the New Alexandria-Springfield exit when the vehicle crashed into a guardrail. Authorities said the driver had a few minor injuries...
WTOV 9
Grant enables Barton VFD to better protect its members
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Barton Volunteer Fire Department formally accepted a grant Wednesday in the amount of $10,000 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of equipment to enhance the organization’s firefighting capabilities. “As a volunteer fire company, it is becoming more and more challenging to...
WTOV 9
Case involving Wellsburg fire chief bound over to grand jury
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsburg fire chief accused of falsifying bank accounts tied to the department appeared for a hearing Monday. The Brooke County magistrate found probable cause. Chief Scott Kins and his legal counsel, Mike Nogay, declined to comment to NEWS9 after the hearing. Kins' case was...
WTOV 9
Former Canadian Confectionary in Steubenville being razed
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The former Canadian Confectionary on South Fourth Street in Steubenville is being demolished this week. City officials said there are very preliminary plans on file for a new property owner to build a new small market and apartments on the site. The concept is in the pre-application phase for city permits.
WTOV 9
Brooke County now accepting online payments through state program
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A new statewide payment system will make its way to Brooke County. This follows a bill passed in the state legislature last year requiring all municipalities and county governments to accept money in their offices online. Commissioners have entered an agreement with IPay in order...
WTOV 9
Truck hauling ice cream overturns on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An ice cream truck rolled onto its side on Ohio 151 near Mingo Junction on Monday morning. The crash had a portion of the road blocked for more than an hour, causing traffic to back up in both directions. The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded.
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville, Captina Conservancy receive funding from Ohio Public Works Commission
Two areas of Belmont County are among the beneficiaries of grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission. The city of St. Clairsville ($41,465) and Captina Conservancy ($402,750) received money for National Road Bikeway Trail Enhancement and Dysart Woods, respectively. In all, the Ohio Public Works Commission released 14 conservation...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Police seeing a single-vehicle crash trend
WHEELING, W.Va. — It was learned last week traffic incidents in Wheeling were down significantly from previous years. In 2020, the roads were less traveled traffic due to pandemic. So, in 2021 traffic increased, as did crashes and violations. "Folks weren't doing what they were supposed to be doing,”...
WTOV 9
Barnesville residents to see park levy on May ballot
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Barnesville citizens will see a new levy on their May ballots. It would add more funding to keep improving Memorial Park. "We want to upgrade our park,” Councilman Tim McKelvey said. “That's the reason we’re doing this. We really got a nice park, but we need to spend a little bit more money on it."
WTOV 9
Former area football star, NFL player indicted in Guernsey County rape case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — An NFL player who made his name on Friday nights in Guernsey County has been indicted on a pair of felony charges. Josh Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. Ohio Attorney General...
WTOV 9
American Legion Post 632 in Glencoe destroyed by fire
GLENCOE, Ohio — Residents of Glencoe are devastated after a fire destroyed American Legion Post 632. No injuries were reported. “This meant a lot to this community, and it's sad,” said Jennifer Murphy, a member of the women’s auxiliary there. The Post was one thing that brought...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Cat Stray Shun fundraiser set
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County Cat Stray Shun will host a fundraiser on Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 in Ohio Valley Mall’s center court. There will be raffle baskets, prizes and gift items. All money donated goes back into the kittens that need veterinary medical attention.
WTOV 9
Chester water break repaired, but concerns remain
CHESTER, W.Va. — The city of Chester has repaired a major water line break. It was a challenging process as crews had to get heavy machinery hundreds of feet up a hill. City leaders first were made aware of the break around noon on Tuesday. Once officials located exactly where the break was, the challenge became how to get to it. The line is located up on a hill near the million-gallon water tank at the top. The break was just outside the water filtration plant.
WTOV 9
Stabilization work continues on buildings in downtown Wheeling block
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 1400 block of Market Street of Wheeling has started to receive its emergency stabilization work. This process is to ensure the four buildings do not deteriorate or collapse through the winter months and they can have a seamless transition into the next phase of construction come spring.
