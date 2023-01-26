Read full article on original website
Blood donors sought for February drives
Adk. Regional Blood Center supplies blood to hospitals across the region. PLATTSBURGH | The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month and asks all eligible donors to consider donating.
Plattsburgh woman sentenced 45 years to life
PLATTSBURGH | As Crisie Luebbers’ loved ones forever mourn her loss, a Plattsburgh woman has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for her involvement in the local mother’s brutal murder and unrelated drug charges. Nicole Cayea, 43, was sentenced Jan. 27 to the combined term...
Downstate resident arrested locally on drug charges
TICONDEROGA | A downstate resident is now behind bars after police reportedly found them with a large amount of cash, crack/cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 21, Ticonderoga Police were called to a residence on The Portage by someone requesting their help. Officers reportedly found about 28.4 grams of crack/cocaine as well as $1,500 in cash in the possession of Deandra D. Johnson, 28, of Bronx, N.Y.
