TICONDEROGA | A downstate resident is now behind bars after police reportedly found them with a large amount of cash, crack/cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 21, Ticonderoga Police were called to a residence on The Portage by someone requesting their help. Officers reportedly found about 28.4 grams of crack/cocaine as well as $1,500 in cash in the possession of Deandra D. Johnson, 28, of Bronx, N.Y.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO