ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted Announce Plan to Cut One-Third of Ohio Administrative Code

Effort promotes good government, streamlines regulations. (COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections, and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel in Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kPMdiE. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati …. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati Bengals face Kansas City Chiefs. Connecting with COSI: Making plastic snow.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Are Ohio’s largest employers also its fairest employers?

Your front-page Jan. 25 article on Ohio’s largest employers (”Health is at the top of the list”) provides quantitative but no qualitative employment data. Are these big employers providing high-quality jobs? It’s critical to know how many living-wage jobs with benefits these large employers provide. Especially...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Ohio after release of Tyre Nichols video

OHIO — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial

At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind

The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: report

Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the market for longer, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. https://nbc4i.co/3Y4tlur. Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: …. Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Children's Tylenol shortage hits Ohio shelves

A winter surge in respiratory illness has left pharmacies with a shortage in children's medication. https://nbc4i.co/3RpAljP. A winter surge in respiratory illness has left pharmacies with a shortage in children's medication. https://nbc4i.co/3RpAljP. $500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old …. $500K bond set for man accused of raping...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27

This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

TRAIN Act hopes to curb post-COVID nursing shortage

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The long shadow of COVID still hangs over many professions, but none have struggled as much as nursing. So many were driven away by the pressure and danger that it’s become a years-long campaign to hire them back. But with so many having left the field—Congress is focused on making sure […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy