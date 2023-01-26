“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...

NEVADA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO