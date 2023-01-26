Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
'The Last of Us' Release Schedule: When Is Episode 3 Out on HBO Max?
Joel and Ellie's have taken the first steps of their dark journey on HBO Max, with episodes 1 and 2 of The Last of Us now available on the streaming service. Episode 3 will come out on Sunday, Jan. 29. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from...
CNET
Disney Plus to Stream 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Next Week: What to Know
After the depths of social distancing pushed a wave of big-budget movies straight to streaming, theatrical exclusives are the norm again. But for a while, it seemed like Disney and other big Hollywood movie studios might be falling into a new post-COVID rhythm for how long they kept flicks in theaters before streaming them, one that was much faster in shuttling films to a streaming service than before.
CNET
HBO Hit 'The Last of Us' Renewed for Second Season
The Last of Us will return for season 2, HBO announced Friday. The show adapts the legendary PlayStation video game series from developer Naughty Dog, with the nine-episode season 1 focusing on the initial entry in the franchise. The show follows grumpy smuggler Joel and his upbeat teen pal Ellie...
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is This Week: How to Watch the Galaxy S23 Reveal Live
Samsung's February Unpacked event is just three days away. The event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, is expected to usher in the company's latest flagship smartphone series -- the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.
CNET
Prime Video: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi TV Shows to Watch
You're probably up to date with what sci-fi shows are on Prime Video if you've been watching the latest, weekly drops. The good news is, the Amazon streamer's back catalogue is way better. Counterpart is a must-watch, and you should give The Expanse and The Man in the High Castle...
CNET
Blake Lively to Star in Movie Adaptation of Novel 'It Ends With Us'
Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel, It Ends With Us, has more than 200,000 ratings on Amazon, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars. And the story is now on its way to the big screen. In an Instagram video posted Thursday, Hoover revealed that Blake Lively will play Lily Bloom, a small-town florist, and Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin) will play Ryle, the neurosurgeon she falls in love with. Baldoni is also directing the film. No release date was given.
CNET
Best Streaming Services for Horror Fans
You're not alone if you like to watch horror movies all the time, year-round. Fortunately, there are streaming services that allow you to get your scary kicks whenever you want, keeping new frights and old classics in a rotation. With these services, you can take in all the John Carpenter, Wes Craven or A24 films that you want.
CNET
'Carnival Row' Season 2 Is Almost Here: Let's Jog Our Memories
The world of Prime Video's Carnival Row is dense in lore, politics and the complexities that come with clashing social groups. The fantasy show, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, came out in 2019. It takes place in a city called the Burgue, where an influx of humanlike beings named fae (including faeries and faun) are cast to the margins of society in what's ultimately a story about life in the shadow of xenophobia. Carnival Row refers to a section of town inhabited predominantly by fae.
Kevin Bacon Still Wants a Tremors Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'
“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel. His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile. And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once...
CNET
Record Scratch: Spotify Is Down Right Now
Music streaming service Spotify is currently down for over 30,000 users, according to Down Detector. Spotify said on Twitter that it was aware of the issues and was working to resolve them. "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify wrote. It's not clear when service will be...
CNET
Enjoy Wordle? Try These Other Puzzle Games Next
Wordle was 2022's biggest word game. It was created by Josh Wardle for his partner, and it grew until The New York Times bought it in January. The New York Times even appointed an editor to oversee the game. But if you want even more puzzles to keep your mind ticking, there are a ton of games worth your time.
Wally Campo, Actor in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ and Other Roger Corman Films, Dies at 99
Wally Campo, the Roger Corman regular who did his best Det. Joe Friday impersonation as Sgt. Joe Fink — and also served as the narrator — in the original The Little Shop of Horrors, has died. He was 99. Campo died Jan. 14 of natural causes in Studio City, his son, musician Tony Campodonico, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterLance Kerwin, 'Salem's Lot' and 'James at 15' Actor, Dies at 62Margie Duncan, Dancer and Stand-In for Her Pal Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 92Lloyd Morrisett, Co-Creator of 'Sesame Street,' Dies at 93 Campo also played a goofball in Monte Hellman‘s Beast...
CNET
Celebrate International Lego Day With Hot Deals on Lego Sets
Today is International Lego Day, and what better way to celebrate than getting the collectible set you've had your eye on, or snagging something great to build with your loved ones? There are a plethora of deals out there, whether you want a big set, a little trinket or you just need to expand your mini-fig collection. And with the holiday in mind, we've collected some of our favorite buys and bargains for you to choose from.
Comments / 0