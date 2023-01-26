Read full article on original website
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s State of the City
Recently I presented the State of the City address to business leaders at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting. As I stated in my presentation, the state of the City is strong. Here are some of the highlights from my presentation. We have a new Mayor Pro Tem Brandon...
Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager earns top ACMA associate’s award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
Yavapai College Announces First Bachelor’s Degree in Business
In May, Senate Bill 1453 passed into state law, allowing community colleges in Arizona to offer baccalaureate degrees. On Jan. 10, 2023, Yavapai College announced that it would offer a Bachelor of Science in business degree with a concentration in organizational management and leadership. Registration for classes begins April 17, with classes starting Aug. 12.
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Chief Amy Bonney Recipient of ALEAP ACE Certification – Prescott Police Department
The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Amy Bonney was the recipient of the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) ACE Certification. Chief Bonney was selected as one of only five Chiefs in the State of Arizona to receive the inaugural awarding of the ALEAP Accrediting Chief Executive-Advanced Certification Program.
Jim Arroyo Talks about the Parallel Economy and the Vaccine Passport
Jim Arroyo, president of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team and the Chino Valley Chapter of the OathKeepers, discusses vaccine passports, the parallel economy and why the Central Bank Digital Currency is a form of government control. He explains how these are all connected, and what wean do about the coming economic collapse,
Prescott Valley Animal Control Reminds to Bring Pets Indoors
Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
Prescott’s Carlisto Family Acquires Raskin’s Jewelers
Third-generation family business retains same name under new ownership. Jim Carlisto and James Carlisto Jr., a father and son team, have acquired Raskin’s Jewelers, a third-generation family-owned, local jewelry company established in 1946. Jim Carlisto, Sr., a Prescott-area resident, looked at several business opportunities. In his search, he learned the Raskin’s Jewelers store was closing its doors. With a history in the jewelry business, Carlisto approached owners Greg and Renee Raskin to express interest in buying. After discovering many commonalities and a shared passion for the industry, an agreement transpired.
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
More Snow Predicted for Monday – US National Weather Service Flagstaff
More snow is on the way late Sunday through Monday. This one has been trending wetter and is very cold. Some snow will fall across many valley locations, even into the depths of the Grand Canyon this time. Snowfall amounts will vary dramatically by location and will favor north and...
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
SHERIFF RHODES CONDEMNS KILLING OF TYRE NICHOLS
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA (January 28, 2023) – Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes offers the following statement regarding the heinous events in Memphis:. “What I saw in that video was not law-enforcement. It was an abuse of power and position and an abandonment of responsibility and duty. Knowing that our ability to serve the community depends on their confidence and support, I find it necessary to point out the distinction between the good men and women who do this job the right way, and those who destroy the trust bestowed upon them. We cannot permit that distinction to be corrupted by staying silent and will never allow these heinous acts and behaviors to be rationalized or justified.”
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
