Memphis, TN

TMZ.com

Memphis PD Shuts Down SCORPION Unit Involved in Tyre Nichols' Death

The special task force to which all 5 officers involved in Tyre Nichols' death belonged is being dismantled for good ... an about-face after the top dog said she wouldn't do it. The Memphis Police Department announced Saturday they were deactivating the SCORPION Unit effective immediately ... this in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Al Sharpton Slams Ex-Memphis Cops Accused of Killing Tyre Nichols

Al Sharpton went in on the former Memphis police officers accused of murdering Tyre Nichols, saying the fact the 5 cops are all Black makes the situation even worse. We caught up with the Reverend on Friday outside NBC Studios in NYC ... and he didn't mince words after the release of police body cam footage showing Tyre's deadly assault.
MEMPHIS, TN

