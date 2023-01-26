Read full article on original website
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3rd, 2022.
KEYC
Sports Extra: Winter Week 6
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Watch the local sports highlights from our Winter Week 6 edition of Sports Extra on Jan. 27, 2023. Sleepy Eye vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s at Sleepy Eye High School. Mankato East vs. Austin at Austin High School. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown vs. Hayfield at WEM High...
KEYC
MSU opens new indoor golf facility
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s and women’s golf team unveiled their new indoor facility today on campus on the lower level of the Taylor Center. Two student athletes cut the ribbon to the new indoor practice facility. The new facility gives players a simulated practice screen that analyzes how far and where their swing can go. Head coach Alex Schmitz and senior Ben Laffen is proud to have a new facility for the team.
KAAL-TV
ABC 6 GOTW: Mankato East spoils Austin’s Hall of Fame night, brushes off rally for 88-78 victory
(ABC 6 News) – Six more Austin high school alumni forever etched themselves in Packer lore. At halftime of Austin’s contest against Mankato East, the following were inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame:. Warren “Pete” Lade (his wife accepted the honor on his behalf) (Class...
KEYC
Waseca tops St. Clair in Coaches vs. Cancer match-up
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair girls basketball team battled Waseca Saturday in a match-up between two of the top Coaches vs. Cancer hosts. Waseca goes on to win by a final of 53-38.
KEYC
Quick Hits: Hirose shines in MSU’s late-season push in CCHA standings
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 14 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (16-9-1) will look to continue its winning way with a series at Ferris State this weekend. The Mavericks were able to secure their 6th-straight victory after taking care of business at home against Lake Superior State. MSU took game one 3-2 in overtime and came out victorious 3-1 in game two. Next, MSU is set for a rematch against CCHA-foe Ferris State who handed the Mavericks their first sweep at home since 2015.
KEYC
Mankato East storms past Red Wing
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato East girls hockey team hosted Red Wing Saturday. Mankato East wins by a final of 8-1.
KEYC
West gets first win of the season against Austin
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets girls hockey team earned their first win of the season with a 5-4 victory against Austin at home Saturday. The Scarlets will look for their second straight win Tuesday against Worthington/Fulda.
KEYC
Maverick Insider: Important weekend looms for Minnesota State Athletics
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s edition of Maverick Insider features two in-depth interviews with Mike Hastings of the No. 14 Minnesota State men’s hockey program and Emilee Thiesse of the No. 17 MSU women’s basketball team. The MSU men’s hockey team (16-9-1) gears up for a...
KEYC
Maverick Insider: MSU women's basketball returns home this weekend (Part III)
Maverick Insider: Hastings expects tough series at Ferris State (Part II) Maverick Insider: No. 14 MSU men's hockey on six-game win streak (Part I) Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the ag, food or natural resource industry can share their input. A graduate from Minnesota State University,...
KEYC
Garrett Steinberg shares his woodworking skills
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Garrett Steinberg was introduced during the early days of Kato Living as a talented musician, but his talent doesn’t end there. Garrett share his knack and talent for woodworking. Tables and end tables are popular items he creates. You can see more of Garrett’s work...
KEYC
Maverick Insider: No. 14 MSU men's hockey on six-game win streak (Part I)
Maverick Insider: MSU women's basketball returns home this weekend (Part III) Maverick Insider: Hastings expects tough series at Ferris State (Part II) Survey facilitators say anyone directly or indirectly working near the ag, food or natural resource industry can share their input. A graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato, Lecy's...
KEYC
Visit Mankato is preparing for the Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held in the area this May
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the lakes may not look like it now, in just a few short months the ice will give way and countless hopeful anglers will fill the open waters. Last August, Governor Tim Walz announced that Madison Lake and the greater Mankato area would play host to the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener, and local organizations are already hard at work preparing for a slate of events to welcome anglers once the weather warms up.
KEYC
Minnesota teacher shortage worsens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Over the last two years, the ongoing struggle to recruit and retain teachers has worsened throughout Minnesota. A recent state report shows that the teacher-shortage has reached about every school district across the state. “We’ve been talking about the teacher shortage for decades really, and you...
KEYC
A downed light pole briefly impacts traffic on Madison Ave.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Public Works says a vehicle struck and knocked down a light pole on Madison Avenue near Long St. around 3 p.m. this afternoon. First responders and public works quickly cleaned up the scene, removing the pole and covering up exposed wires. No word on any injuries.
KEYC
Mankato’s Neighborhood Engagement Grant Program open
