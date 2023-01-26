Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project
SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in January 2023
Featuring a rare Outer Richmond sale for (barely) under seven figures.
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Silicon Valley
$1 billion real estate deal helps investors grab Bay Area apartments
DALY CITY — A mega-deal has enabled a veteran real estate firm to buy thousands of Daly City apartments, public records show. The apartments are located at multiple sites in the city, according to documents filed on Jan. 30 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office. Carmel Partners,...
Silicon Valley
Downtown San Jose hotel near Google village gets crucial construction loan
SAN JOSE — A big downtown San Jose hotel slated to sprout near Google’s proposed transit village is pushing forward now that the lodging project has landed a vital construction loan. Keystone, a Marriott TowneSuites Hotel that will total 176 rooms, has broken ground a short distance from...
Silicon Valley
Most Bay Area cities missed the deadline to submit their housing plans. New penalties could be in store.
A key plan to dramatically increase housing across the Bay Area fell flat this week as less than 15% of the region’s cities and counties met the state’s Tuesday cutoff to provide their homebuilding proposals. Blowing the deadline means they could soon miss out on crucial state funding...
Silicon Valley
Sale efforts push ahead at fraud-tied Fremont, San Jose housing sites
FREMONT — Property sales are now underway for Bay Area condominium units linked to a massive real estate fraud case. But it’s unclear how much of the proceeds will be used to pay investors who were swindled. Condo sales have begun for units in a Fremont residential complex...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
SF is about to start issuing a lot more concealed carry permits; here's what that means
According to officials, San Francisco is also the first county in the Bay Area that is requiring concealed carry applicants to pass a psychological exam in order to be approved.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
matadornetwork.com
Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants
San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
Silicon Valley
Good news, California house hunters: Prices continue to drop
“Crash, correction or chill” looks at economic and real estate trends that give hints about how deep housing’s troubles may be. Buzz: California house hunters should be mildly encouraged that prices in three major markets are well off their springtime peaks – though housing values are still quite inflated from pre-pandemic days.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million
A spacious house built in 1972 located in the 3600 block of Canelli Court in Pleasanton has a new owner. The 2,273-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $660 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
beyondchron.org
Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?
The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
Silicon Valley
East Bay city opens small business grants for those hard hit by the pandemic
Small businesses in Antioch still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can get some relief from new emergency funding that is now available. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced the launching of the $1 million grant program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during a press conference Wednesday at City Hall.
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
Silicon Valley
The six most expensive homes that reported sold in Los Gatos the week of Jan. 23
A house in Los Gatos that sold for $4.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Los Gatos in the past two weeks. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $2.6 million. The average price per square foot was $963.
San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process
A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
