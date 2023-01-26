ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Silicon Valley

Chinese real estate firm neglects San Jose historic church project

SAN JOSE — A China-based real estate firm has neglected to follow through on the preservation and revamp of a century-old downtown San Jose church, leaving city officials increasingly frustrated by the developer’s inaction. The project arose from a proposal by Chinese development firm Z&L Properties — whose...
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

$1 billion real estate deal helps investors grab Bay Area apartments

DALY CITY — A mega-deal has enabled a veteran real estate firm to buy thousands of Daly City apartments, public records show. The apartments are located at multiple sites in the city, according to documents filed on Jan. 30 with the San Mateo County Recorder’s Office. Carmel Partners,...
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA
matadornetwork.com

Try Soup Dumplings and Steamed Buns at These Beloved San Francisco Dim Sum Restaurants

San Francisco is home to the oldest (and first) community of Chinese immigrants in North America. Though Chinese people faced discrimination and exclusion (and still do) in the United States, resilient and hard working communities have taken root all over the country – only adding more richness and complexity to the culture of our country. San Francisco in particular has benefited greatly from the presence of Chinese families, not least of all because Chinese restaurants serve some of the best food in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Good news, California house hunters: Prices continue to drop

“Crash, correction or chill” looks at economic and real estate trends that give hints about how deep housing’s troubles may be. Buzz: California house hunters should be mildly encouraged that prices in three major markets are well off their springtime peaks – though housing values are still quite inflated from pre-pandemic days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in Pleasanton for $1.5 million

A spacious house built in 1972 located in the 3600 block of Canelli Court in Pleasanton has a new owner. The 2,273-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $660 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
PLEASANTON, CA
beyondchron.org

Why is San Francisco Media Downplaying Drug Cartels?

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last week that a “crowd” stabbed a man at Seventh and Market Streets (“Man has life-threatening wounds after attack by crowd in downtown S.F.,” January 21, 2023). The brief four- paragraph story was one of the paper’s most popular stories for days.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

East Bay city opens small business grants for those hard hit by the pandemic

Small businesses in Antioch still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can get some relief from new emergency funding that is now available. Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced the launching of the $1 million grant program, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), during a press conference Wednesday at City Hall.
ANTIOCH, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose failed to investigate cheating claims amid unclear process

A newly-appointed San Jose councilmember faced allegations of cheating, but the city failed to investigate those claims. Three people claim Domingo Candelas, who was appointed to the District 8 San Jose City Council seat last week, cheated during the interview process by having access to questions ahead of time. The allegations stem from Candelas’ use of a tablet and phone before and during questioning.
SAN JOSE, CA

