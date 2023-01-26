ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State time, national TV, Trayce Jackson-Davis watch

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball is riding a four-game winning streak as it hosts Ohio State in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-6, 5-4) edged last-place and short-handed Minnesota 61-57 on Thursday. Trayce Jackson-Davis did just about everything – again – for the Hoosiers (see below), though Malik Reneau and Miller Kopp also scored in double figures. Jalen Hood-Schifino, who had been TJD's wingman in recent weeks, has struggled the past two games (3-of-17 shooting, 8 points total).

The Buckeyes (11-9, 3-6) have lost six of the past seven games, the only win coming against Iowa on Jan. 21. Illinois beat Ohio State 69-60 on Tuesday. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 19.0 points on 48.8% 3-point shooting in Big Ten play, as well as 6.9 rebounds. Justice Sueing adds 11.7 points, Zed Key 10.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, and Sam McNeil 9.9 points on 50% 3-point shooting.

Insider: Hoosiers don't have to apologize for winning ugly. Just don't make it a habit.

Trayce Jackson-Davis watch

Indiana's senior big man has played at an All-America level the past couple of weeks, leading the Hoosiers on a four-game winning streak and becoming IU's career blocked shots leader. He got quite an endorsement from associate coach Yasir Rosemond after the Minnesota game. Over the past four, TJD averages 27.3 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocked shots.

Jan. 14 vs. Wisconsin : 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocked shots

Jan. 19 vs. Illinois : 35 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots

Jan. 22 vs. Michigan State : 31 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocked shots

Jan. 25 vs. Minnesota : 25 points, 21 rebounds, 6 blocked shots

He is averaging 19.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 blocked shots and 3.4 assists for the season.

What channel is Indiana basketball on?

Time : 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

TV : Fox

Radio : 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis.

Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State history

The teams split their matchups last season, with each winning on its home court.

Indiana University basketball schedule

The Hoosiers also play Maryland before hosting rival Purdue on Feb. 4.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Ohio State time, national TV, Trayce Jackson-Davis watch

