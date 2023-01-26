Larry David Muldrow, age 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1953 in Ocala, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by his parents Barney Phillip and Abbie Louise (Perryman) Muldrow, brother Rick Muldrow and a grandson Zach Walters. Larry (DanDan) leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Lynn (Pollard) Muldrow, a daughter Rhonda (Greg) Walters, a brother Barney Phillip, III (Sandra) Muldrow, sister-in-love Connie Muldrow, sister-in-love Janelle (Joey) Reese, four grandchildren, Gregory, Amanda (Shane), Brittany (Thomas) and Bradyn, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Shane, Jr and Ravin, and many family & friends.

