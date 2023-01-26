Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dennis Wayne Mirabile
Dennis Wayne Mirabile, 75, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side, on January 12, 2023. Dennis was born in the Cragin area of Chicago, Illinois to Martha Potrzeba and Anthony Mirabile on September 15, 1947. He attended Weber High School and graduated in 1965. He went onto receive an Associates Degree from Wilbur Wright College, Chicago, Illinois.
Phyllis Ianthy Reece
Phyllis Ianthy Reece, age 89, passed away on January 17th, 2023 in Ocala, Florida. Born August 9, 1933 in Barbados, West Indies, Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelena Moore, brother Noel “SonSon”, and sister Pearl Moore, and husband, Alphonse Reece. She was blessed...
Bobbie Jean Ward
September 16, 1939 – January 20, 2023 (age 83) Bobbie Jean Figgs was born on September 16, 1939, to Raymond Figgs Sr. and Pearl White in Live Oak, Florida. She received her formal education in the Public Schools of Suwannee County in Live Oak, Florida. She furthered her education at Marion County Vocational School in Ocala.
Larry David Muldrow
Larry David Muldrow, age 69, of Ocala, Florida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 21, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1953 in Ocala, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was preceded in death by his parents Barney Phillip and Abbie Louise (Perryman) Muldrow, brother Rick Muldrow and a grandson Zach Walters. Larry (DanDan) leaves behind to cherish his memory the love of his life, wife of 50 years, Lynn (Pollard) Muldrow, a daughter Rhonda (Greg) Walters, a brother Barney Phillip, III (Sandra) Muldrow, sister-in-love Connie Muldrow, sister-in-love Janelle (Joey) Reese, four grandchildren, Gregory, Amanda (Shane), Brittany (Thomas) and Bradyn, three great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Shane, Jr and Ravin, and many family & friends.
Ann Flateau
Ann McClain Hathaway Burkett Flateau, age 92, of Ocala, passed away on January 20, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1930 in Hialeah, a daughter to the late Albert and Ann (McClain Hathaway) Burkett. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband James M. Flateau in 1994, her son Michael E., her sisters Katie and Aljean; her brothers Jack, Major, and Ethan Allen.
Harriet Goldstein
Harriet Goldstein, 71, of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 23 in Ocala. Harriet was in born in Brooklyn, New York to Irwin and Evelyn Jacobson on July 26, 1951. Harriet is survived by her sons Matthew Goldstein and Scott Goldstein (Kristi), 5 grandchildren Natalie, Jack, Kate, Sophie and Stella, 6 brother/sisters-in-laws, 3 Niece’s and 4 Nephews. She is preceded in death by her Mother Evelyn, Father Irwin and Brother Richard.
Belleview police officer competes in Battle Axe Showdown
A Belleview police officer traveled to Texas this past weekend to compete in a popular amateur Strongman competition. The fourth annual Battle Axe Showdown was held on Saturday, January 21 in Garland, Texas, and the event attracted athletes from across the country. One of those athletes was Belleview Police Department Officer Jessica Galler.
DrumFit classes heading to Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will soon host a weekly series of cardio drumming classes at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. The DrumFit classes will be held on every Wednesday, beginning on February 1 through March 8, at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center located at 1821 NW 21st Avenue. There will be morning (8 a.m. to 9 a.m.) and evening (6 p.m. to 7 p.m.) classes available.
Resident says more grocery stores are needed in Ocala
Why is it that most of the big cities have a Trader Joe’s, a Whole Foods, and a Fresh Market, and yet all we get is Publix? Ocala is trying so hard to be a big city, but apparently Publix has got a monopoly of Ocala so they have no real competition. It makes no sense.
Ocala seeks local teens, young adults for lifeguard training program
The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting applications from young residents between the ages of 15 and 21 who are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Ocala. The Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program will teach participants a variety of skills including CPR and first aide,...
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
Two brothers sentenced to prison for racially motivated attack on Black man in Citrus Springs
Two brothers were sentenced in federal court this week for hate crime charges in connection with their racially motivated attack on a Black man in Citrus Springs. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced that 56-year-old Roy Lamar Lashley has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, and his brother, 52-year-old Robert Dewayne Lashley, has been sentenced to 36 months in prison.
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
Ocala convicted felon with loaded firearm sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On Thursday, Michael Tyrone Young was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II to 33 months in federal prison. Additionally, Young was required to forfeit the firearm and ammunition that law enforcement had seized from him.
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy helps resident after vehicle runs over mattress on Highway 441
A Marion County resident and cancer survivor recently reached out to the sheriff’s office to thank a deputy who helped her when a large item became lodged under her vehicle on U.S. Highway 441. On October 22, 2022, the resident was traveling on U.S. Highway 441 when her truck...
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
Ocala Electric Utility warns residents of utility payment scams
Ocala Electric Utility is reminding residents to stay alert for potential utility payment scams. In an effort to help residents stay protected from utility payment scams, the organization shared some tips through social media. “Ocala Electric Utility will never call its customers demanding payment using any prepaid cards or debit...
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville
A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
