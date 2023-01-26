Read full article on original website
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit
Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
John Breunig (opinion): Debate over allowing wine in CT supermarkets leaves bitter aftertaste
Before you start to worry about my habits, the rack is usually empty. It’s more of a decoration (shaped like the Eiffel Tower) than a storage device (form over function). At least it gets more use than the unopened rack kit in the basement closet we got as a wedding present in 1995.
Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible
This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
Connecticut lawmakers consider legalizing 'human composting'
Instead of being buried or cremated, "human composting" entails covering remains with natural, biodegradable materials. After several months, the result is upward of 15 bags of nutrient-rich soil.
Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:. “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’. “I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre,...
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
The Connecticut tenants movement is back
In 2023, tenant unions and our allies will take the fight for fairer rents to the State Capitol.
Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’
Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry
International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
It's the last weekend of January! Here are some things you, friends, and family can do this weekend around the state.
Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras
Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
Proposed Connecticut bill could eliminate 30-minute mandatory lunch for teachers
A bill has been proposed to eliminate mandated 30-minute lunch periods for teachers. The legislator behind it argues those mandated lunch periods take away from classroom time for students. The mandate for 30-minute uninterrupted responsibility-free lunch periods was added as an amendment last year to the bill implementing the state...
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
