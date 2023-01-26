ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: CT must create a permanent child tax credit

Gov. Ned Lamont has set an important goal for our state: making Connecticut the most family- friendly state in America. We agree that it’s time to take action to invest in our families. Creating a permanent, fully refundable Connecticut child tax credit of $600 per child is an important, high-impact step to support our families.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Early voting system must be equitable, inclusive and accessible

This session, the Connecticut General Assembly will consider how to make the voters’ vision for early voting a reality. When they do, it is worth remembering that early voting was more popular with Connecticut voters, in percentage support, than any candidate for statewide or congressional office on the ballot here in 2022, as well as the majority of victors in contested races for the legislature.
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols:. “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’. “I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre,...
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Stop plan to redefine ‘affordable’

Some House Republicans in Connecticut have a novel idea for solving the state’s real and growing housing crisis. They want to pretend it doesn’t exist. It goes like this. Think of an issue like the poverty line. What if, instead of setting the poverty line for a family of four’s average annual income at around $30,000 ( as it was federally in 2022), we set the bar at $15,000, which was the line for an individual? Suddenly, a lot fewer people are in poverty.
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: A CT town’s rejection of Nazi bigotry

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated on Jan. 27, 2023, the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. We are also likely to witness this month another hateful increase in antisemitic incidents — cemetery desecrations, Internet slurs or Holocaust deniers parading in “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirts — both in Connecticut and throughout the United States.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New fund to help CT renters who are on the verge of eviction

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A new fund will help Connecticut renters who are on the verge of eviction because of past due rent. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced the Eviction Prevention Fund on Wednesday, which is being launched by the Connecticut Department of Housing. Lamont’s...
Eyewitness News

INTERVIEW: What is postpartum psychosis?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After a former Connecticut woman Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children while suffering from postpartum psychosis, it has many wondering what exactly postpartum psychosis is. A candlelight vigil was held last night for the Clancy family. Police say she strangled her three children...
NHPR

Waterbury looks to be first Connecticut city to test red light cameras

Erratic driving and a record number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities in 2022 has prompted some lawmakers to take action. A Waterbury representative has introduced a bill that, if passed, would make the city the first in Connecticut to test “red-light” cameras. Red light cameras take pictures of...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut adopting new health information system to cut down on delays in care

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A new statewide system hopes to improve communication within the health care industry. Connie, the state’s official health information exchange, lets medical professionals and patients share medical information electronically. “Before our practices used Connie, there was a lot of frustration, inaccuracies and delays in care,” said Dr. Albert Villarin, the chief […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

