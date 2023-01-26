Read full article on original website
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second yearJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Gilmer County man arrested, in possession of firearms and illegal drugs
A Gilmer County man was arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation resulted in a search warrant where officials seized illegal drugs and a stock of firearms. Jacob Davis, 44, was arrested Wednesday after officials from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Old Flat Creek Road south of Ellijay. Officials reportedly seized 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the weapons was stolen out of Fannin County.
Gwinnett County PD accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for its next Citizen’s Police Academy beginning in March. The program will run from March 7 to April 27 on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. According to a press release, the mission of the Gwinnett County...
Gainesville Police Chief: Homelessness is a 'community issue'
The City of Gainesville has seen a recent increase in the number of homeless people in the area. Not including people housed in extended stays or living in their cars, there are over 150 accounted for homeless people in the city of Gainesville. Gainesville City Police Chief Jay Parrish spoke...
Hope for Hall hopes to bring inclusivity to Hall County playgrounds
Hope is coming to Hall County's elementary school playgrounds. Non–profit organization Hope for Hall is teaming up with Hall County to help fundraise in order to bring inclusive playgrounds to elementary schools in the Hall County school system. There are over 3,500 students enrolled in the Hall County school...
Hazel B. Shuman
Hazel B. Shuman, age 84 of Talmo entered heaven Saturday January 28, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side. Hazel was born in Talmo, Georgia to the late Lonnie & Sallie Mae Watson Bryant. She worked at CVS as a cashier while becoming a homemaker. She loved animals, she loved watching the birds on the bird feeders and enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jesse Shuman and 11 brothers and sisters.
Allan "Peter" Hynninen
Allan "Peter" Hynninen, age 73, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away into Heaven on Friday, January 27, 2023. Mr. Hynninen was born on May 27, 1949 in Fulton County, Georgia to the late Arvo and Sara Bracewell Hynninen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Wendell Tedder, James Tedder, and Wayne Tedder.
Hall County Schools to purchase 17 acres for new elementary school
Hall County School Board members voted Monday to move forward with the purchase of 17 acres on McEver Road for a new elementary school. According to officials, the new elementary school is intended to bring together the populations of two existing schools — McEver Elementary and Oakwood Elementary. The combination of the two student bodies will create a single, 1,000-student K-5 school. The exact location of the property is 5226 McEver Road, near the United Methodist Church, north of West Hall Middle School.
Carol Faye Clements Bell
Carol Faye Clements Bell, age 79, of Hoschton, GA passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, H. Carlton Bell. Mrs. Bell is survived by her children Debra Joy (Jimmy) Amhein of Richmond, VA, Carlton Greg (Carol) Bell of Buford, GA, Mark Stephen (Diane) Bell of Hoschton, GA; grandchildren, Janelle Hyman, James Amhein, Charlie Blanchard, Brian Weeks, Valerie Slagle, Grant Bell, Derek Bell; Nine great-grandchildren. Mrs. Bell was born on March 16, 1943 in Shamokin, PA and graduated from Shamokin High School. She was a teacher in the Pottstown, PA school system for six years and was a homemaker. No formal service will be held.
June Lorene Dunn Nowell
June Lorene Dunn Nowell, age 80, of Dacula, GA passed away on January 27, 2023, after a lengthy battle with COPD. June was born the oldest of six siblings on May 5, 1942 in Powder Springs, GA. She grew up in the Methodist children’s Home in Decatur, GA and graduated from Avondale High School in 1960. She briefly attended West Georgia College and began working for Southern Bell in Atlanta. Later she worked for Columbia Pictures, Bobby Dodd Investments, the Federal Department of Labor, got her real estate license in September 1979 and worked as an agent for Ascue-Martin Brokers for two years, then McDonalds briefly in Duluth, followed by the Gwinnett County School System and finally spent 16 years as handbag specialist with Rich’s, eventually Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia. She enjoyed this last job most of all.
David Earl Scarboro
Mr. David Earl Scarboro, age 92, of Dahlonega passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Scarboro's online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North Dahlonega, GA 30533.
Hall County Fire Rescue extinguish South Hall Fire
Hall County Fire Rescue was sent Sunday morning to extinguish a residential fire on the 6100 block of Spout Springs Road. The left-back corner of the home was showing smoke and flames when crews arrived. They attacked the bulk of the fire from inside the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire...
Habersham County Board of Elections chooses 2023 leadership
The Habersham County Board of Elections has selected its 2023 leadership. Paul Cordella was elected to return as Chairman of the board and Robert Parker was elected vice chairman during a scheduled meeting on Jan. 19. “I just took on my third term as chairman,” Cordella said. “The position itself...
Global healthcare equipment manufacturer moves into Hall County
Switzerland-based health device manufacturer Medmix is opening in Flowery Branch, adding approximately 200+ new jobs. The new location will be the company’s first expansion in the United States. Medmix creates high-precision delivery devices for use by both consumer and industrial markets. They produce equipment used in drug delivery, surgery and dental offices. Specifically, they provide pen injectors and autoinjectors, as well as pharma packaging services.
Girls basketball: Dawson Co. offense goes cold in loss to No. 8 Pickens
ELLIJAY — With a chance to jump into fourth place in Region 7-3A, a rough second and third quarters doomed the Dawson County girls in a 46-37 loss to No. 8 Pickens on Thursday on the road. The Lady Tigers (12-10, 4-5 Region 7-3A) opened with a solid 15-9...
Girls basketball: Hab Central holds off GHS; Bluff, Chestate, Branch, Lumpkin, White, Buford, Lakeview all take lopsided wins; LCA falls
GAINESVILLE — Habersham Central used an 18-0 run in the first half to grab the lead and then held off a furious fourth quarter Gainesville rally in a 48-46 nail-biting win at the Gainesville gym. The win moved the Lady Raiders (14-6, 6-2 Region 8-6A), who have won three...
Girls basketball: No. 2 Buford stunned by Wesleyan on the road
NORCROSS, Ga. — The Buford girls had been a perfect 7-0 on the road so far this season. That came to a shocking end on Saturday as the Class 7A No. 2-ranked Lady Wolves were taken down by Class 3A No. 3 Wesleyan, 72-58, at the Wesleyan gym. Wesleyan...
Bulldogs rally beat Gamecocks in OT
ATHENS, Ga. — Eight overtime points from Kario Oquendo boosted Georgia past South Carolina, 81-78, Saturday night before a sold-out crowd at Stegeman Coliseum. Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs’ scoring effort with a season-high 17 points. Frank Anselem posted a career-high 12 points, while Oquendo tallied 15. Terry Roberts dished out nine assists, and Jusaun Holt grabbed a team-leading six boards.
Basketball: GHS gets crucial 8-6A sweep over Apalachee
BETHLEHEM — The Gainesville boys snapped a two-game Region 8-6A losing streak with a 53-51 win over Apalachee on Saturday on the road. The Red Elephants (12-8, 5-3 Region 8-6A) trailed 27-26 at halftime but used a 13-8 third quarter run to grab a 39-35 lead. They held on down the stretch to move into third place in the region with North Forsyth’s loss to Shiloh.
