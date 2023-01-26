June Lorene Dunn Nowell, age 80, of Dacula, GA passed away on January 27, 2023, after a lengthy battle with COPD. June was born the oldest of six siblings on May 5, 1942 in Powder Springs, GA. She grew up in the Methodist children’s Home in Decatur, GA and graduated from Avondale High School in 1960. She briefly attended West Georgia College and began working for Southern Bell in Atlanta. Later she worked for Columbia Pictures, Bobby Dodd Investments, the Federal Department of Labor, got her real estate license in September 1979 and worked as an agent for Ascue-Martin Brokers for two years, then McDonalds briefly in Duluth, followed by the Gwinnett County School System and finally spent 16 years as handbag specialist with Rich’s, eventually Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia. She enjoyed this last job most of all.

