ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Police say Colorado man "intentionally" drove through station

By Li Cohen
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ekiac_0kS8Qxe900

Colorado man arrested after police say he "intentionally" drove his truck into police station 00:34

A Colorado man was arrested on Thursday after police say he "intentionally" drove his truck through the Grand Junction Police Department. Videos and images from the incident show the driver of the vehicle turning down a street before ramming his truck through the front glass doors of the station.

Police said that the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday when the truck "plowed through the front doors" of the public lobby and collided with a wall that divided the lobby from employees. Multiple employees were in the area when the crash happened, police said, but nobody was injured. The driver also did not need further medical attention and the public lobby was empty at the time.

Video from inside the station shows Nathan Chacon, 45, calmly exiting the driver's seat of the truck moments after the crash with his hands raised above his head. Officers, gun in hand, then approach and detain the man.

In an affidavit, Detective Bryce Raber said he was "completely shocked and taken aback" by the scene when he arrived after Chacon was detained. He said that the wall the truck had hit had been pushed "several feet" into offices.

"Miraculously, this wall stopped Nathan's truck and did not allow it to go any further into the offices where numerous employees were working and going about their general daily duties," Raber said.

The affidavit says that before the incident occurred, Chacon thought he was "being followed" by several cars and that he had attempted to turn down side streets to avoid them. When he arrived at the station parking lot, Chacon told Raber that "he did not want to be killed" and decided to drive into the lobby.

Police said he was arrested and taken to Mesa County Detention Facility, where he faces six charges: Attempted murder in the first degree, attempted assault in the first degree, attempted vehicular homicide-reckless driving; attempted vehicular assault; criminal mischief; and reckless endangerment.

Damages are estimated to be more than $100,000, the affidavit says.

"The Grand Junction Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community," police said. "This is an active investigation and there is no further information at this time."

Comments / 11

Arthur Corry
3d ago

With all that has been going on with the corruption in the Mesa Police department and the abuses that the police have been doing there, I would think that it was probably related to something on those lines!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Law & Crime

‘Paranoid’ Colorado Man Crashed Truck Into Police Department Because He ‘Did Not Want to Be Killed’ By Cars Following Him: Cops

A Colorado man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly ramming his pickup truck into a police station “in order to be heard.”. Nathan David Chacon, 45, is accused of intentionally plowing his 2007 Chevrolet Silverado into the lobby of the Grand Junction Police Department on Wednesday, the department said in a statement.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94.3 The X

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
WESTMINSTER, CO
KKTV

Statewide alert issued in Colorado for serious hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash. According to the CBI, the crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Englewood close to S. Broadway and W. Floyd Avenue. The vehicle involved is described as s a white 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 with no license plates. There should be damage to the front grill and front windshield. At the time of the crash, the vehicle had a blue plastic tarp or black “Tonneau” cover on the bed of the truck.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
CBS News

2 charged in 1997 Michigan murder of headless man; victim still unidentified

Two brothers were arrested this week on murder charges in connection to a 1997 Michigan cold case in which a man's headless and handless body was found in a cornfield, authorities said. Brothers Richardo Sepulveda, 51, and Michael Sepulveda, 49, both from Ohio, were arrested Monday on charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to maim and tampering with evidence, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. The two were apprehended by U.S. Marshals and are awaiting extradition to Michigan. On Nov. 19, 1997, officers were called to a field in Blissfield Township by a farmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc11news.com

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
NBC News

Woman found in a canvas sack in 1971 ID’d through community-funded DNA testing

Law enforcement in Arizona are finally able to identify a woman found dead in 1971 after community members rallied together to help fund crucial DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was notified on Jan. 23, 1971, of remains found in a desert area close to U.S. Highway 93 on Hackberry Road. The body was in a white cotton canvas sack with the words "Deer-Pak Ames Harris Neville Co." printed on it in green, authorities said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Motorious

Colorado Car Thieves Slapped With 90-Count Indictment

Five people who are accused of stealing just under $1 million worth of cars and other property in Colorado have been slapped with a 90-count indictment after a grand jury convened in December. That’s a big step in helping to deter future car thefts in a state which has seen a decade of increases in the crime, including a 31 percent increase from 2020 to 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

3 dead, 4 wounded after latest shooting in California

At least three people were killed and four others wounded in an overnight shooting in California, according to the Associated Press. Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Frank Preciado told the Associated Press that the incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. outside a home in Beverly Crest, an upscale neighborhood in L.A. near Beverly Hills. The three people killed, he said, were in a vehicle, while the four who were injured were standing outside. The LAPD said on Twitter that they received multiple 911 calls summoning them to the scene, where they found five victims. Three were pronounced dead on arrival, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
CBS News

CBS News

595K+
Followers
79K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy