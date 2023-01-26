ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

No sign of terror motive in knife attack on German train

By Gregor Fischer
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOz4H_0kS8QieU00
Two people were killed and another two are being treated for life-threatening injuries /AFP

German prosecutors said Thursday there was no indication of a terrorist motive in a knife attack on a train that killed two teenagers and wounded several other passengers.

A 33-year-old suspect named only as Ibrahim A., a stateless man of Palestinian origin, has been detained over Wednesday's stabbing spree on the route between the northern cities of Hamburg and Kiel.

"There are no indications of a terrorist background," Peter Mueller-Rakow, a spokesman for the local prosecutor's office, told AFP.

The investigation into the attack and the suspect's history was ongoing, he added.

A 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were killed in the attack and five people injured, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, the interior minister for Schleswig-Holstein state, told journalists.

Authorities had previously given the girl's age as 16 and said seven people were injured.

Two of the wounded have life-threatening injuries and are still in hospital, Suetterlin-Waack said.

The two teenagers who were killed knew each other, she added.

The suspect also sustained minor injuries, but it was unclear how.

Investigators found blood in four carriages of the train, Suetterlin-Waack said.

Passengers helped overpower the suspect and restrained him until police detained him at a railway station in the town of Brokstedt.

"Due to the very dynamic course of the crime, a lot is still unclear," Suetterlin-Waack said.

The suspect, of no fixed abode, had only recently been released from prison in connection with an assault case, said police.

He arrived in Germany 2014 and had several previous convictions, including for violent crimes, Suetterlin-Waack said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

At funeral, hundreds mourn verger killed in Spain church attack

Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for the funeral of the verger who was killed when a machete-wielding assailant attacked two churches in Spain as investigators probed the reasons for the deadly assault.  Valencia, who was in his 60s, was first injured inside the church, fleeing outside to escape the attacker who pursued him into the square and killed him.
AFP

UK teen jailed for far-right videos linked to US killings

A British teenager was on Friday sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for videos promoting racist violence that have been linked to two mass killings in the United States. The judge at Manchester Crown Court in northern England sentenced Harris to 11 and a half years, with a further three years under supervised probation.
RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

At least 24 die in Peru bus accident: police

At least 24 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers, including an unknown number of Haitians, plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.  The number of Haitian migrants in Peru has been increasing, though the situation of those on the bus remains unclear.
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Anger and protest in Memphis after police beating video released

About 50 protesters gathered Friday night in Memphis, in the southern United States, demanding justice after a video was released showing police violently arresting Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died a few days after the incident. Waving signs reading "Justice for Tyre" and "End police terror," they headed to Martyrs Park in the center of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

'Unbearable distress': families rally for French held in Iran

Families of the French citizens jailed in Iran held a rally Saturday to urge their release, warning that their loved ones were enduring a sometimes years-long "inhuman" psychological and physical ordeal. The rally in Trocadero Square, central Paris, the first such to be organised in France, was attended by families and supporters of four of the French citizens held.
AFP

US bans two Serbian ex-lawmakers wanted for Hague witness tampering

The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to two Serbian ultra-nationalist former members of parliament wanted by a UN court for witness tampering in a trial over crimes against humanity. "The United States continues to stand with all Serbians in support of democracy and the rule of law and will continue to promote accountability for those who abuse public power for personal gain," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
AFP

Peru says army, police to clear protester roadblocks

The Peruvian government said Thursday that police and soldiers would soon move to dismantle roadblocks on the nation's highways erected by protesters who have demanded for weeks the resignation of President Dina Boluarte. On Thursday, protesters tossed stones and security forces responded with tear gas and rubber bullets in central Lima after hundreds had staged a march against Boluarte, who had been Castillo's vice president.
AFP

Police deactivate unit of Memphis officers involved in fatal beating

Memphis police on Saturday permanently deactivated the unit of the five officers who fatally beat a young Black man, the latest instance of police brutality to elicit nationwide calls for reform. But on Saturday, the MPD said in a statement it was "in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit."
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

Efforts since George Floyd killing fail to stem US police violence

The shocking death of Tyre Nichols after a police beating has reopened anguished debate across the United States about police violence, fueling a sense that the huge, nationwide demonstrations of 2020 have done little to solve the problem. A huge factor explaining the difference is the enormous number of privately owned firearms in the United States -- there are more guns than there are people -- which sharply increases the sense of vulnerability police feel during interactions with the public, making them much quicker to draw their own arms.
MEMPHIS, TN
AFP

At least 51 killed in twin Pakistan transport tragedies

At least 51 people were killed in two separate transport accidents in western Pakistan on Sunday, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. In November, 20 people, including 11 children, were killed when a minibus crashed into a deep and water-logged ditch in southern Pakistan.
AFP

AFP

105K+
Followers
39K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy