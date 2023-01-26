Read full article on original website
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Karol G revealed in an Instagram post the name of her upcoming album. "Finally, finally," she captioned a short clip in Spanish. "Today I announce a project that I've dedicated so much love and time to. I just know that for me and for everyone else, 'Mañana Será Bonito' (Tomorrow Will Be Pretty)."
Lauren London, Nia Long, and Yung Miami command the carpet at star-studded 'You People' premiere in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
Papoose has an enriching message for all artists who are tired of record labels divvying up all their profits -- come join him at Tunecore, where he's just been named the music distributor's head of hip hop!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke with Pap Tuesday morning, and he was more than...
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
Award-winning entertainers are adding to the constellation of stars who will be on the scene for the 2023 Super Bowl in suburban Phoenix. Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has been tapped to sing the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which will precede the playing of the official national anthem, “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Zaytoven has sold his extensive music catalog of hits for Migos, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott and more to Ultra International Music Publishing as part of a new deal with the company. According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (January 24), the deal consists of 560 songs written between 2005...
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Lil Kim surprised fans with appearances from multiple special guests during her show at Harlem’s world famous Apollo Theater earlier this week. On Thursday (January 26), the Brooklyn native took over the legendary venue for her one-night-only concert, The Jump-Off; Lil Kim & Friends, featuring cameos from artists such as Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Sisqo and more.
Dr. Dre is officially cashing out. He is reportedly selling his catalog to Universal Music to the tune of $200 million dollars. As spotted on Variety Magazine the Rap legend has striking a deal where he will give up a portion of his musical assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings. According to the report […] The post Dr. Dre Selling Catalog To Universal Music For $200 Million Dollars appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
Toosii, Deante Hitchcock & Reuben Vincent Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup was originally published on globalgrind.com. In “Look My Way”, Ross writes about the thrill associated with the early stages of infatuation. With undertones of classic R&B inspired by the early recordings of The Jackson 5, the song is layered with harmonious silky background vocals and dreamy rhythmics that complement Ross’ passionate and poised performance at the surface. Musing on his hopeful and passion-fueled desire, Ross tells the story of falling in love from afar and doing all he can to get her attention. At each chorus, he stays persistent as he sings, “I gotta make you look my way, because baby, there’s a lot of love on this side to give.” Influenced by the inherent romance embedded in classic R&B, “Look My Way” is a musical celebration of iconic influences through a smooth and modern lens.
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
Popcaan, the dancehall superstar, has released his new album, Great Is He, which is available now on OVO Sound. The new album embodies the dancehall superstar’s typical blend of bombast, brooding, and brukking out, while also delving into the genre’s flexibility and effect on current music. Great Is...
Spotify has unveiled its inaugural class of R&B Artists To Watch. The coveted list consists of Coco Jones, FLO, Alex Vaughn, Q, RAAHiiM, Fana Hues, DESTIN CONRAD, Dylan Sinclair, LAYA, and JVCK JAMES. The roster of thriving stars dominated R&B this year and will additionally be featured in Spotify’s newest playlist, R&B Rising, designed for emerging artists. “Being a Spotify Artist to Watch is so so so delicious to my soul, and very very exciting,” Jones, 25, exclusively shared with VIBE. “I feel like I have wanted these types of acknowledgments for a long time, and who better than to tell...
