CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be bringing awareness to school zones throughout the county next week. In a release from the department, it was announced that local law enforcement would be teaming up to cover all the school zones in Laramie County School Districts 1 and 2. An officer will be at each school zone with their emergency lights on so that the public becomes aware of the location of school zones.

LARAMIE COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO