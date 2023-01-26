ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stirring the Pot: Off to the circus

Stirring the Pot with Giselle is one of The Daily’s biweekly advice columns. Submit your questions here!. One of my housemates ran away with the circus, and now I can’t afford rent. How can I convince him to come back? He said it’s his passion. -J Dear...
Kelela’s ‘Contact’ is an intensely bubbly ode to physicality

Kelela’s music is great at recapturing the chillingly downcast moments of lost intimacies. It’s the soundtrack to a night drive home as you watch the rain patter on your window, reflecting on how it could have all been different. In her 2017 album, Take Me Apart, the Washington D.C.-raised songstress navigates a murky swamp of growling sub-bass and agitated percussive rhythm, as narratives of breakups, unseen affairs and ambiguous relationships are linked through mesmerizing, frost-coated harmonies.
The Keto 'Pink Drink' Is Taking Over TikTok and Instagram, but Just How Healthy Is This Colorful Concoction?

In summer, there's one iced beverage that's still taking center stage. The "pink drink" from Starbucks. Reportedly as yummy as it is adorable, it’s pretty much a strawberries and cream experience in a cup. But if you’re following the keto diet, the "pink drink" is yet another delicious trend you may need to skip—unless you opt for the keto pink drink version.
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days

Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Why Americans Love Coffee So Much

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning.Coffee is one of the great loves of my life, and I’m not alone. The majority of my fellow Americans love coffee too, so much so that they refuse most alternatives—including yerba mate, an energizing option that happens to be South America’s most consumed beverage. “True, yerba mate is bitter and tastes like freshly cut grass,” Lauren Silverman wrote this week. “But coffee tastes...
History of the M&M: How each amazing color came to be

It's the colorful little candy that doesn't melt in your hands. A New Jersey-based candy that many throughout the country love and feel very passionate about. M&M's has been with us since 1941, but the candy itself has gone through some changes between now and then. For example, did you know that only three of the six main colors have gone unchanged since M&M's were first produced?
Friendship Spaghetti Pie

INGREDIENTS NEEDED: (FULL RECIPE AT THE BOTTOM OF THE POST) Cook spaghetti according to package directions. I make sure to season the boiling water with about a tablespoon of sea salt or kosher salt and olive oil before adding the spaghetti. While spaghetti noodles are cooking, start cooking ground beef...
Do you order EXTRA with EVERYTHING?

I’ve been going out to dinner with my wife for years and it still surprises me when she orders. If we’re having potato skins, she ALWAYS asks for “extra ranch dressing”. They can back up a tanker truck full of ranch to our table as the standard order and she will ask for extra. She gets extra drawn butter when we have crab legs. Extra cheese on EVERY pizza. Extra marinara sauce on the pizza and an extra cup for dipping the crust.
