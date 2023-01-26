ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Russia outlaws top independent news site in latest crackdown

By JIM HEINTZ, DASHA LITVINOVA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — An independent news website that has been critical of Russia’s military action in Ukraine was declared “undesirable” by the government Thursday, effectively outlawing its operation within the country as part of the Kremlin’s latest crackdown on dissent.

Founded in 2014 and based in Latvia, Meduza for years has been one of the most popular independent Russian-language news sites, with an audience of millions. The site was blocked in Russia nearly a year ago, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began, along with websites of multiple other independent news outlets. It can still be accessed through virtual private networks.

The decision by the prosecutor-general’s office came on the same day that the publisher of the Mediazona website, which reports on the legal system and law enforcement, said he was charged in absentia with spreading false and defamatory information about the Russian military.

Russian authorities also evicted from its property a human rights center named in honor of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov, and they closed the country’s oldest human rights organization.

The Russian prosecutor-general’s order said Meduza’s activities presented “a threat to the foundations of the Russian Federation’s constitutional order and national security.”

The decision applies specifically to the Medusa Project organization, which publishes Meduza. The declaration exposes its journalists and managers to prosecution, as well as people who comment to reporters and readers who share links to articles on social media.

“It is a very bad status,” Editor-in-Chief Ivan Kolpakov told The Associated Press on Thursday in an interview.

“It is simply ridiculous to talk about our work as a threat to Russia’s constitutional order,” Kolpakov added.

A law passed in 2015 allows Russia to declare foreign organizations undesirable, effectively prohibiting them from operating in Russia, and to subject Russians who are tied to them to fines and imprisonment. The law is a companion to a measure that requires organizations in Russia that receive foreign funding to identify themselves as “foreign agents,” potentially undermining their credibility.

Both laws have been used to stifle or discredit dissent.

Meduza had already been declared a foreign agent and was obliged to publish a banner acknowledging the designation on its stories.

Despite being blocked, Meduza managed to keep its large audience, Kolpakov said, and that’s what, in his view, prompted the decision to declare it undesirable.

Authorities “were extremely frustrated that Meduza continued to operate, retained the audience, journalists in Russia, extensive coverage of Russian developments,” he said.

The move is intended to intimidate, he added, but the team is not giving up.

“The assumption is that it will be very hard to work, much harder than before, but, nevertheless, there is no desire to break up,” Kolpakov said.

Meduza is not the first independent news outlet to be declared undesirable, but it is arguably the biggest and the best known. The investigative outlet Proekt was outlawed as undesirable in 2021. Two other investigative sites, Vazhnye Istorii and The Insider, were slapped with the label last year.

Vazhnye Istorii and The Insider continued their coverage, and Proekt’s journalists regrouped to launch another investigative project.

Kolpakov said Thursday’s decision was expected. The team anticipated since Meduza’s launch in 2014 that the site would someday be blocked in Russia and that authorities “would gift us some interesting status.”

“So I would say that morally and organizationally we’re generally ready for it. But it doesn’t mean that it would be easy,” Kolpakov said.

Russian authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on independent media, human rights groups and opposition activists in 2021, labeling scores of people and organizations foreign agents, arresting some activists and forcing many to leave the country under pressure.

The crackdown intensified after Russia sent troops into Ukraine 11 months ago and passed another law penalizing information that is seen as discrediting Russian troops.

Prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced in December to 8 1/2 years in prison under that law. Another prominent opposition figure, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is in detention facing the same charges.

In the Mediazona case, publisher Pyotr Verzilov was charged with violating the law because of social media posts about Bucha, the city near Kyiv where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were found after Russian troops pulled out. Many appeared to have been executed, but Russia said the deaths were staged as a provocation.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said Verzilov “created a real threat of forming a false opinion among citizens about the goals and objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine,” state news agency Tass reported Thursday.

Also Thursday, the human rights center named after Sakharov said Moscow city authorities had ordered it to vacate its premises.

The Sakharov Center said its leases were canceled on properties where it operates a cultural center and a museum and houses the archives of the late Soviet nuclear physicist turned dissident who won the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize for his human rights work.

The eviction is connected to an expansion of the foreign agents’ law in December that forbids state support to organizations designated as agents.

“The island of freedom is impossible in modern Russia, which has turned away not only from the legacy of Sakharov, but also from the entire domestic tradition of humanism, striving for truth and justice,” the center said in a statement.

Russia this week also shut down the country’s oldest human rights organization, the Moscow Helsinki Group.

Authorities accused the organization of violating its legal registration in Moscow by working on human rights cases outside the Russian capital, accusations the group denounced as “minute and absurd.”

Founded in 1976, the group seeks freedom for political prisoners and the establishment of democratic rights.

___

Litvinova reported from Tallinn, Estonia.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

War’s longest battle exacts high price in ‘heart of Ukraine’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — It used to be that visitors would browse through Bakhmut’s late 19th century buildings, enjoy their walks in its rose-lined lakeside park and revel in the sparkling wines produced in historic underground caves. This city of salt and gypsum mines located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Russia’s border was once a popular tourist destination in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province.
The Associated Press

Croatia’s president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...
The Associated Press

Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Thursday blamed Israel for a drone attack that targeted a military workshop in its central city of Isfahan over the weekend, warning it “reserves its legitimate and inherent right” to retaliate. Iran’s mission to the United Nations, in a...
The Associated Press

EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia strikes civilian target

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with Ukrainian officials as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding about 20 others. The scene...
The Associated Press

Global report highlights link between corruption, violence

BERLIN (AP) — Most of the world continues to fail to fight corruption with 95 % of countries having made little to no progress since 2017, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday. Transparency International’s 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index, which measures the perception of public sector...
The Associated Press

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s government said Thursday that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had...
The Associated Press

Report: Slovenian authorities hold 2 alleged Russian spies

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenian authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies suspected of using an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities in the NATO member, media reported Monday. Slovenia’s respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal cited the public prosecutor’s office as confirming the arrests. Slovenian police confirmed that two individuals had been arrested in December for suspected espionage but did not disclose which country they were accused of working for. “They are suspected of being members of a foreign intelligence service,” police spokesman Drago Menegalija said.
The Associated Press

France seizes Iran assault rifles, missiles heading to Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — French naval forces in January seized thousands of assault rifles, machine guns and anti-tank missiles in the Gulf of Oman coming from Iran heading to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, officials said Thursday, the latest such interdiction amid the Mideast nation’s long-running war.
The Associated Press

High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — Senior members of the European Union’s executive branch traveled to Ukraine on Thursday looking to boost relations with the war-torn country and pave the way for it to one day join the bloc, but concerns over corruption and democratic deficiencies remain. European Commission President Ursula...
The Associated Press

Russian journalist sentenced for speaking out on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow on Wednesday sentenced a Russian journalist in absentia to eight years in prison on charges of disparaging the military, the latest move in the authorities’ relentless crackdown on dissent. Alexander Nevzorov, a television journalist and former lawmaker, was convicted on charges...
The Associated Press

Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber who killed 101 people at a mosque in northwest Pakistan this week had disguised himself in a police uniform and did not raise suspicion among guards, the provincial police chief said on Thursday. Moazzam Jah Ansari said the bomber had been identified...
The Associated Press

Pakistan arrests prominent political ally of ex-PM Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police arrested a prominent political figure in an overnight raid on his home near Islamabad days after he accused the former president of the country of plotting to kill ex-prime minister Imran Khan, officials said Thursday. The latest government move is likely to deepen political turmoil at a time when the government is facing one of its worst economic crises and is in talks to convince the International Monetary Fund to revive a $6 billion bailout. Police are expected to bring Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who served as interior minister in Khan’s government, before a judge to get permission to question him for any evidence supporting his allegation against former President Asif Ali Zardari. Islamabad police confirmed the arrest, saying Ahmed, who is the president of his small Awami Muslim League party, was in custody. Ahmed is a staunch critic of the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 4:17 a.m. EST

Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends remembered him with songs of faith and heartfelt tributes Wednesday, blending a celebration of his life with outraged calls for police reform after the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, fought back tears as she spoke lovingly of her son. “The only thing that’s keeping me going is that I truly believe that my son was sent here on assignment from God. And I guess now his assignment is done. He’s gone home,” she said, urging Congress to pass police reform. The Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris both delivered impassioned speeches calling on lawmakers to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a broad package of reforms that includes a national registry for police officers disciplined for misconduct, a ban on no-knock warrants and other measures.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
632K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy