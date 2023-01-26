Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO