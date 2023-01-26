ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Woodworker Dick McBride Donates Replica of Lorena to the Welcome Center

ZNESVILLE, OH- Dick McBride is known for his amazing wood replicas, handcrafting the tiniest details on everything from trucks, to tractors to construction vehicles. Today, he donated his replica of the Lorena Sternwheeler to the Zanesville Muskingum County Welcome Center. The piece took him two months to create. McBride explained why he doesn’t mind spending the time creating these masterpieces.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

First Free Fresh Produce Market of 2023 At First Baptist Church

Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.
ZANESVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership

MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures

Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

28.25 Acres in 2 parcels, and misc.

Location: Near 72337 Old Twenty-One Rd., Kimbolton, OH 43749 Directions: From the Kimbolton exit 54 on Rt 77. Head east on Plainfield Rd. 0.4 miles, turn left on Old Twenty-One Rd., 0.3 miles to location on left. Parcel 1: A “Honey Hole” might be what some would call this as...
KIMBOLTON, OH
nexttv.com

Breezeline Expands Cloud-Based 'Stream TV' Service to Ohio

Canadian owned cable TV service, formally known as Atlantic Broadband, launched its TiVo-powered IPTV platform last year. Breezeline, the Canadian-owned cable company previously known as Atlantic Broadband, is on the move again with its cloud-based, TiVo-powered IPTV service, Breezeline Stream TV, deploying it to the nearly 700,000 passings in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio that it purchased from WideOpenWest.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Farm and Dairy

Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.

From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
DANVILLE, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
10TV

'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says

HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy