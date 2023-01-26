Read full article on original website
Snow expected in Cheyenne throughout weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Although Cheyenne is not expected to see as much snow as many of the communities west of it, the National Weather Service still predicts snow in the city over the coming days. Today, snow is expected to primarily begin falling after 2 p.m. and continue sporadically...
Cheyenne residents to have snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have a snowy weekend ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 27, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 36. Winds will be in the west-southwest at 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloud cover and a low of 17. Later, winds will be in the west-northwest at 25–30 mph before decreasing to 15–20 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Large Stretches Of I-80 and I-25 In Wyoming Closed By Winter Storm
Large parts of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed in Wyoming this morning due to crashes and winter storm travel conditions. You can access the WYDOT road and travel conditions here. As of 7 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland and from Exit 92 through the rest...
The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it
The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Cheyenne to see possibility of snow throughout rest of the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents could see snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 25, there is a 20% chance of snow with increasing cloudy coverage and a high of 26. Windchill values will be between zero and 10 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20–25 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 and windchill values between zero and 5 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Laramie County Plans To Plant 60,000 Trees As Windbreaks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The wind at Justine Whitacre’s house can sometimes sound like a freight train in winter. “It takes up all the sand. It’s like grit on my house paint,” she said. “It’s like my house is being sand-blasted every year.”
Laramie County Public Works warns of hazardous conditions in the county
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Public Works has posted a video and warning to residents in Laramie County about hazardous road conditions. According to a shared post on Facebook, Laramie County Public Works shows the conditions of several county roads. The department warned residents to only travel if absolutely...
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley
Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
Obituaries: Oldenburg; Williams; Collis
Judith Oldenburg: March 25, 1956 – January 18, 2023. Judy Oldenburg, 66, passed away at her home in Cheyenne on January 18, 2023, after a long battle with ALS. She was born March 25, 1956, in Grand Island, Nebraska, to Richard and Patricia Mann and was the seventh of ten children. She married Dan Oldenburg in 1976. Together they had three children. She worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 30 years and retired in 2016.
