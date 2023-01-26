ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REWARD: Suspect wanted after West Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers need your help finding a suspect responsible for a West Side shooting. On Sunday January 1, 2023, approximately one hour after midnight, police were called to 5526 Enrique M Barrera Pkwy. Police say an unidentified suspect fired a handgun at the Safe...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
Man wields knife after stealing merchandise from Home Depot

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a Home Depot on San Antonio's South Side. The San Antonio Police Department says that the aggravated robbery happened on December 22nd at 2658 South West Military Drive. Police say that the suspect was seen taking merchandise...
San Antonio police need your help finding missing teen girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Reyna Kaleth Alejandra was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson on January 29. She’s described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 160 pounds and has brown eyes with red...
Man shot, killed at house used as illegal gambling location, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot and killed at a Southwest Side home that was being used as an illegal gambling location, San Antonio police said Thursday. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 5500 block of Hayden Drive, not far from Ray Ellison Boulevard and Old Pearsall Road after receiving word of a shooting.
