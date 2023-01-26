Arizona's Democratic and Republican parties will each have new leaders on Saturday when their respective state committees meet to elect new chairs. Why it matters: State parties help dictate election strategy, determine how significant amounts of money are spent and generally set the tone for their parties. How it works: Precinct committeemen — the elected voting members of the parties' legislative district-level organizations — choose members of the parties' state committees, who elect chairs and other statewide officers every two years. The Arizona Republican Party will meet at Dream City Church in Phoenix.The Arizona Democratic Party will conduct its meeting via...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO