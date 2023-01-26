Read full article on original website
Schiff, Swalwell and Omar condemn GOP bid to remove them from committees
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized Republicans' bids to boot him and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from their committee assignments while supporting far-right members in their own conference, telling CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "the hypocrisy just grabs you by the throat." Driving the news:...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Elon Musk meets with GOP leaders, including McCarthy, at U.S. Capitol
Elon Musk met with several GOP congressional leaders this week, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Driving the news: Twitter majority owner Musk tweeted Thursday evening that he met with McCarthy to "discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties."
Trump "more angry," "more committed" as he kicks off 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said he's angrier and more committed than ever as he kicked off his 2024 presidential bid in New Hampshire, per AP. Driving the news: "We’re starting. We’re starting right here as a candidate for president," Trump said while delivering the keynote address for the state Republican Party's annual meeting in Salem, New Hampshire Saturday morning.
Calls for classified document reform mount after repeated discoveries
Bipartisan calls for reforms to the classified document system are growing following the series of revelations of government records found outside the White House and the National Archives. Driving the news: Issues over the classification of documents have been "bubbling for a long time," Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday....
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Biden confirms Jeff Zients will be chief of staff
Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients will become President Biden's chief of staff, following longtime Biden strategist Ron Klain's departure, Biden confirmed in a statement Friday. Why it matters: Zients takes the reins as Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign and as congressional Republicans are prepared to launch a...
Trump's ex-attorney facing 11 disciplinary charges, disbarment in California
Former President Trump’s ex-attorney John Eastman is at risk of losing his law license in California for allegedly helping Trump execute "a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election." Why it matters: The State Bar of California filed 11 disciplinary...
McCarthy hopeful Biden will reach agreement ahead of debt limit talks
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that he is meeting with President Biden this week to discuss the debt limit and is optimistic that the pair will strike an agreement. Why it matters: The meeting comes as McCarthy wants to fulfill his promises to GOP hardliners and make budget...
McCarthy's weaponization committee already discussing subpoenas
GOP members of the newly created House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government discussed the possibility of issuing subpoenas during their first closed-door meeting on Friday. Why it matters: It's a clear indication of the aggressive posture and approach that the committee has been expected to take in...
Ronna McDaniel re-elected as RNC chair
Ronna McDaniel secured a fourth term as chair of the Republican National Committee on Friday, following a bitter election over the leadership post, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: The RNC chair election exposed GOP infighting after the Republican Party's showing in the midterm elections and conflict over the vision for the party before 2024.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
DeSantis calls for "new blood" at RNC
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing a change at the top of the Republican National Committee in Friday's election, telling conservative activist Charlie Kirk that he likes what he's hearing from challenger Harmeet Dhillon. Why it matters: DeSantis is the only candidate currently polling in double digits against former President...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
Exclusive: Senator pushes TikTok government-device ban enforcement
With a new law that bars TikTok from government employees' work devices kicking in soon, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wants details on how it will be enforced. Driving the news: The TikTok ban, which Congress passed last December, is supposed to be implemented by Feb. 27, but it's not yet clear how the federal government will do so.
Why Justice Brett Kavanaugh is "optimistic" about the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he's optimistic about the future of the Supreme Court despite the perception that it is divided. Driving the news: “I’m optimistic about the court, I’m optimistic about the country, I’m optimistic about my colleagues,” he said during an event this week at Notre Dame Law school.
Pence: "I take full responsibility" for mishandled classified documents
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said "mistakes were made" regarding the classified documents found at his home earlier this week. Driving the news: "While I was not aware that those classified documents were in our personal residence, let me be clear: Those classified documents should not have been at my personal residence," Pence said during a speaking engagement at Florida International University.
Arizona's Democratic and Republican parties will both elect new state chairs
Arizona's Democratic and Republican parties will each have new leaders on Saturday when their respective state committees meet to elect new chairs. Why it matters: State parties help dictate election strategy, determine how significant amounts of money are spent and generally set the tone for their parties. How it works: Precinct committeemen — the elected voting members of the parties' legislative district-level organizations — choose members of the parties' state committees, who elect chairs and other statewide officers every two years. The Arizona Republican Party will meet at Dream City Church in Phoenix.The Arizona Democratic Party will conduct its meeting via...
Big-name Dems face McCarthy’s firebrands on oversight
Democrats are gearing up for a fight, with senior members acknowledging that countering Republican firebrands was a factor in deciding who to appoint the House Oversight Committee. Why it matters: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the panel, told Axios he wanted to assemble a team equipped to...
