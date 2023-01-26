Read full article on original website
Poke Bros to Open Kentlands Location
Poke Bros, which opened its first restaurant in 2016 and has since expanded to over 75 restaurants across the country, will be opening its first MoCo location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood. The restaurant will be taking over the space that was previously home to Next Day Blinds at 107 Market St W until 2020.
Happening Today: Rockville Town Square’s First Lunar New Year Festival
Rockville Town Square’s FIRST Lunar New Year Festival: Year of the Rabbit. It takes place on January 29th from 1pm-3pm. This free family-friendly event will include local performances & vendors, “fun for ALL”, and Red Envelope giveaways. Performances include and free activities include:. Lion Dancers – Tai...
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
Beyond MoCo: Fire in Ice Returns to Frederick
“Fire in Ice” returns to Downtown Frederick on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4. The event features live ice carving demonstrations, food trucks, scavenger hunts, and “pyrophoric fire performances”. According to the Downtown Frederick Partnership, “Each February First Saturday, Downtown Frederick is transformed into a winter wonderland! This year, visitors can explore more than 120 unique ice sculptures, which will be on display all over downtown from 11AM-9PM.”
Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Returns to 24/7 Operating Hours
Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg , which recently underwent $1.7 million in renovations, is once again open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The gym had previously stopped being 24/7 back in June 2022, reducing its hours on the weekends. Full details about the locations recent upgrades below, courtesy of Planet Fitness:
Rockville’s Generosity Lights Up Holidays for Community
Rockville’s community warmth and holiday spirit were on display during the 2022 Holiday Drive, with 223 donors donating $40,829 in cash to families and people in need throughout November and December. This was the first year the Holiday Drive returned to food and toy donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-kind, or non-monetary, donations totaled $42,500. More than 700 hours were poured into supporting the drive by 300-plus volunteers. Hundreds of families were helped during the two-month campaign. In November, 616 families and seniors, a total of 2,119 people, were helped with the Holiday Drive’s distribution of food. Families and seniors in need were provided with $15 grocery store gift card, a box of nonperishable food, a bag of produce, a baguette and a pie, via an in-person drive-thru pickup at Elwood Smith Community Center or home delivery.
Benjamin Gaither Center Art Show Now Running Through March 26
The Montgomery Art Association (MAA) member exhibition has returned to the Benjamin Gaither Center (80 Bureau Dr A) in Gaithersburg through March 26, 2023. Meet the artists at a free reception on Tuesday, February 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The exhibit and reception are open to the public. Masks & social distancing are encouraged.
Montgomery County Planning Board members donate $2,300 to the Marye Wells-Harley Dream Camp Scholarship
Montgomery Parks part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces a donation of $2,300 by Montgomery County Planning Board members to the Marye Wells-Harley Dream Camp Scholarship fund to help send kids to Montgomery Parks’ summer camps. The Marye Wells-Harley Dream Camp Scholarship is administered by the Montgomery Parks Foundation and provides summer camp scholarships for kids and teens (ages 3 – 18 years old), based on financial need.
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
Sherwood High Alum Allison Miller Stars at Strathmore (sponsored)
Celebrate MoCo native and “modern jazz icon in the making” (All About Jazz) Allison Miller as she takes the Music Center at Strathmore’s stage on Friday, February 10. Her immersive, multimedia performance, Rivers in Our Veins combines original jazz music with tap and contemporary dance—it also features Maleek Washington, who started his professional career with local CityDance Conservatory. The performers are accompanied by improvisational video projections inspired by the sights, sounds, and movements of five US rivers, including the Potomac. What results is a balanced, multimedia experience that unifies the senses and fully immerses the audience into the wonders of these great American waterways.
Wootton’s Myles Frost to Present at This Year’s GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony
Myles Frost graduated from Wootton High School in Rockville in 2017. In December of 2021, he took over the role of Michael Jackson on Broadway’s MJ and this past summer won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Now, the GRAMMY Awards have announced that Myles will be included as one of the nominees who will also be presenting the first GRAMMY Awards of the day at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony– the pre-show a few hours prior to the GRAMMY Awards.
MCFRS Respond to Little Bennett Campground After Person Pinned Between Vehicle and Tree
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to Little Bennett Campground in the 23700 block of Frederick Rd. in Clarksburg for the report of an injured person on Saturday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person (adult) was pinned between a vehicle and a tree after a vehicle inadvertently rolled backwards. Nearby campers were able to assist the person prior to EMS arrival. One adult was transported to to the hospital with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Public Hearing Scheduled for an Amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation for Two Sites on February 23
The Montgomery County Planning Board will consider the Edward U. Taylor School and Weller’s Dry Cleaning sites for historic designation at the Planning Board meeting on February 23, 2023. The public is invited to offer testimony during the public hearing either in person or virtually. At the meeting, the Planning Board will make a recommendation for or against designation which will be sent to the Montgomery County Council for their final decision. The last amendment to the Master Plan of Historic Preservation was the historic designation of the Potomac Overlook District in 2022. View the public hearing draft of the amendment.
Great Seneca Hwy. and Quince Orchard Rd. Closed Due to Collision Saturday Morning
Update: All lanes are now open. Great Seneca Hwy. is closed at Quince Orchard Rd. as the result of a traffic collision in Gaithersburg. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, the collision occurred around 8am Saturday morning and involved two vehicles. One adult with Priority 2 trauma and one child with non-life threatening injuries have been transported to the hospital. Drivers are advised to a seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Montgomery County Planning Board and Planning Department announce February 2023 Calendar of Events
The Montgomery County Planning Board and the Montgomery County Planning Department have announced their February 2023 calendar of events and meetings. Residents can participate in Planning Board meetings by testifying in-person, testifying virtually, over the phone, and by watching the meetings on the Planning Board’s live stream. Community members may also testify by sending in written comments to the Planning Board. Information about submitting written testimony and testifying in front of the Planning Board can be found below. Contact us for accessibility accommodations.
Detectives Conduct Death Investigation at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park
According to Montgomery County Police, “On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at approximately 2:01 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park, in the area of Hobbs Dr. and Somerset Ln. and located a body. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to officially...
MoCo’s Largest Rooftop Solar Project on Multifamily Property is Underway in Gaithersburg
Seneca Village Apartments is a 58-building, 684-unit affordable multifamily property located at 750 Clopper Rd. in Gaithersburg. It was originally constructed in 1973 and sits on 40 acres of land. With funding from the Green Bank, in partnership with Virginia Community Capital and NYCEEC, Seneca Village Apartments will install new energy-efficient roofs with reflective coating and a 2.18 MW rooftop solar array by Patuxent and Solar Energy Services. The $11.4 million project is the largest rooftop solar project on a multifamily property in the Montgomery County. The property will save 2,583,535 kWh in energy savings and over $300,000 in annual savings.
MCPS: Five Things to Know for January 26; Fentanyl Awareness Forum on January 28, MCPS is Hiring, and More
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Thursday, January 26:. 1. Fentanyl Awareness: Family Forum Set for Jan. 28. In partnership with MCPS, Montgomery Goes Purple invites families to come out Saturday, Jan. 28 for an event and discussion on this deadly drug. Panelists will share important...
Nominations Open for the Moco Sports Hall of Fame Class Of 2023
Nominations are now open for the 2023 class of the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame. “We are looking for athletes, coaches, journalists, officials, and others who have made significant contributions or brought notoriety to sports in Montgomery County.” The last year’s inductees included Steve Francis, Tim Kurkjian, Sonny Jackson, Rob Bordley, Sally Glynn Hauser, and Clarence “Pint” Isreal.
Montgomery County Council to Hold Committee Meetings on Monday, January 30; Updates on Rental Housing Affordability and Behavioral Health Crisis Response
Per Montgomery County: The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee will meet on Monday, Jan. 30, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Executive Regulation 10-22 regarding the Transportation Services Improvement Fund (TSIF), the state transportation priority letter and the general manager’s proposed FY24 Operating Budget for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).
