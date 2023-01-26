Rockville’s community warmth and holiday spirit were on display during the 2022 Holiday Drive, with 223 donors donating $40,829 in cash to families and people in need throughout November and December. This was the first year the Holiday Drive returned to food and toy donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-kind, or non-monetary, donations totaled $42,500. More than 700 hours were poured into supporting the drive by 300-plus volunteers. Hundreds of families were helped during the two-month campaign. In November, 616 families and seniors, a total of 2,119 people, were helped with the Holiday Drive’s distribution of food. Families and seniors in need were provided with $15 grocery store gift card, a box of nonperishable food, a bag of produce, a baguette and a pie, via an in-person drive-thru pickup at Elwood Smith Community Center or home delivery.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO