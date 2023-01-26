Read full article on original website
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: reportMoonFlorida State
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL
A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month.
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church held the viewing for Nikkitia Bryant. A large group of her family could be seen walking into the building to pay their respects as well as friends.
mynews13.com
Residents question decision to discard dozens of books in recycling dumpster outside Brevard library
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla -- Dozens of books were recently found in a dumpster outside a Brevard County library, and now some residents are asking why were they thrown away. A dumpster outside a Brevard County library was found to be filled with dozens of books. Some locals asked why they...
Where: Royal Palm Pointe, Vero Beach (click for Google Maps) Many local brewers and other vendors are gathering to showcase some of their best beers and chicken! BeerFests.com says:
VIDEO: Charges recommended for man caught beating shark to death with hammer
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended charges for a man after he was filmed beating a shark with a hammer, according to reports.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
conceptcarz.com
Three Historic Mullin Automotive Museum Cars To Be Featured at Vero Beach Museum of Art Exhibition
The 1938 Dubonnet Xenia, 1934 Voisin Type C27 and 1929 Bugatti Type 46 are among 22 rare vehicles featured in 'Rolling Sculpture: Streamlined Art Deco Automobiles and Motorcycles'. Three fan-favorite cars from the Mullin Automotive Museum collection, including two multi-time concours award winners, will be on display in a newly-curated...
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
One Senior Place welcomes New Director
BREVARD — 2023 is now fully underway and, as always, accompanied by an overall feeling of newness. Resolutions are vowed, and new chapters begin, some doors close while others open. Groups and individuals alike get the urge to "turn over a new leaf," and One Senior Place (OSP) is among them. Barbara Fradkin’s Directorship at OSP came to a close in 2022 with her retirement but not before she passed the torch to Ms. A. Eden Cook, who was named Director at One Senior Place a short month ago.
cbs12.com
Letter carriers union says armed robberies of letter carriers on the rise
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Letter Carriers' Union in South Florida is sounding the alarm about armed holdups of letter carriers. The union says this has become a growing problem. When you think of armed robberies, you may think of banks or convenience stores. But some bandits...
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb Orlando convention: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne man has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media saying he would shoot up a Megaplex convention later this year, deputies said. On Jan 10, deputies said they received a call in reference to terroristic threats directed toward the Florida United...
veronews.com
Aching news: ‘Old Press Journal’ building must go
I must admit: I’ve got mixed emotions about the impending demolition of what many longtime Vero Beach residents call the “old Press Journal building.”. As many of you know, I began my full-time newspaper career there as a cops-and-courts reporter about 100 years ago – or so it seems, anyway – before embarking on a rewarding sports-writing venture that took me to Jacksonville, New York, Los Angeles and Denver, and ultimately brought me back to Vero Beach.
sebastiandaily.com
Letter to the Editor: Thank you from Operation Christmas Child
To send a letter, email us at info@SebastianDaily.com. This week we heard from Casey Goodwin at Samaritan’s Purse project. I am writing to thank Sebastian-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful...
hometownnewstc.com
Grand opening of new public trail at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area, Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed., Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area. The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian River County, Indian River Land Trust, Trust for the Internal Improvement Fund of Florida, and Florida Inland Navigation District.
Man sues Brevard County Sheriff for wrongful ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ appearance
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Wayne Ivey, saying he was wrongly featured on the sheriff’s eye-catching Facebook segment “Wheel of Fugitive,” costing him his job. David A. Gay said Ivey’s show featured his face and name four times...
westorlandonews.com
Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
visitindianrivercounty.com
New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3
I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
cw34.com
Student arrested after pretending a tea bottle was a gun at Osceola Middle School
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Osceola Middle School went on temporary lockdown on Friday after reports of a student with a firearm on campus. School Resource Deputies quickly identified the student and detained them, per the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the student was not found with a weapon....
