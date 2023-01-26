ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristin Leigh Wilson

Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside Park

Where: 3280 Riverside Park Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32963. One of Vero Beach's finest February events, the Garden Club's Annual Gardenfest!. “Gardenfest! Natures finest marketplace, returns February 4th & 5th, 2023 to Vero Beach’s Riverside Park. Gardenfest! is one of the largest free and family friendly garden shows in Florida. Visitors come from far and wide to stroll under the oaks and enjoy the amazing vendors, food, children’s crafts, and raffle prizes. Many visitors arrive with wagon in tow and fill them with garden treasures.
VERO BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vero Beach South, FL

A small-town charm, Vero Beach South is rich in nature and wildlife, which have drawn many tourists. It's a census-designated place in Florida and is part of the Vero Beach-Sebastian Metropolitan Statistical Area. It's part of Indian River County and had a population of 23,092 as of the 2010 census.
VERO BEACH SOUTH, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

One Senior Place welcomes New Director

BREVARD — 2023 is now fully underway and, as always, accompanied by an overall feeling of newness. Resolutions are vowed, and new chapters begin, some doors close while others open. Groups and individuals alike get the urge to "turn over a new leaf," and One Senior Place (OSP) is among them. Barbara Fradkin’s Directorship at OSP came to a close in 2022 with her retirement but not before she passed the torch to Ms. A. Eden Cook, who was named Director at One Senior Place a short month ago.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Aching news: ‘Old Press Journal’ building must go

I must admit: I’ve got mixed emotions about the impending demolition of what many longtime Vero Beach residents call the “old Press Journal building.”. As many of you know, I began my full-time newspaper career there as a cops-and-courts reporter about 100 years ago – or so it seems, anyway – before embarking on a rewarding sports-writing venture that took me to Jacksonville, New York, Los Angeles and Denver, and ultimately brought me back to Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Letter to the Editor: Thank you from Operation Christmas Child

To send a letter, email us at info@SebastianDaily.com. This week we heard from Casey Goodwin at Samaritan’s Purse project. I am writing to thank Sebastian​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful...
SEBASTIAN, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Grand opening of new public trail at Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area, Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wed., Feb. 1, from 10-11:30 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening of Oyster Bar Marsh Conservation Area. The project was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Indian River County, Indian River Land Trust, Trust for the Internal Improvement Fund of Florida, and Florida Inland Navigation District.
VERO BEACH, FL
westorlandonews.com

Open House Party in Polk, Fatal Crash in Osceola Leads to Investigation

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd recently provided preliminary information about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that began in the Sol Terra subdivision in Davenport in unincorporated Polk County, and ended in unincorporated Osceola County on Marigold Avenue, Kissimmee, earlier this month. According to police, the investigation began around 1:00am when PCSO deputies...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

New Restaurants in Indian River County – Part 3

I am always thrilled when new restaurants open in Indian River County. Mom and Pop and one-of-a-kind restaurants are vital for our economy and keep the money you spend dining out in our local community. With so many new places opening recently, I have decided to continue my series with a third installment. To catch up on the first two parts, which were published in April and May of 2022, CLICK HERE.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy