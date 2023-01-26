BREVARD — 2023 is now fully underway and, as always, accompanied by an overall feeling of newness. Resolutions are vowed, and new chapters begin, some doors close while others open. Groups and individuals alike get the urge to "turn over a new leaf," and One Senior Place (OSP) is among them. Barbara Fradkin’s Directorship at OSP came to a close in 2022 with her retirement but not before she passed the torch to Ms. A. Eden Cook, who was named Director at One Senior Place a short month ago.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO