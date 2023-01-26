Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Novak Djokovic beats Tommy Paul, Stefanos Tsitsipas sees off Karen Khachanov
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic steamrolled another opponent as he beat Tommy Paul to set up an Australian...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde - CompuBox Punch Stats
London, UK - For the WBC, WBO and IBF world light heavyweight titles, Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) had all he could handle at times in stopped Anthony Yarde (23-3, 22 KOs) in the eight round. After some fierce rounds where both boxers landed their share of bombs, Yarde was...
Artur Beterbiev overcomes spirited effort from Anthony Yarde, keeps KO streak alive
Light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev stopped a competitive Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Russian-Canadian’s 19th knockout in as many fights. The official time of the stoppage was 2:01. Beterbiev didn’t have an easy night. Yarde, making his second attempt to...
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
I could have been Arsenal player but took up boxing.. now I’m fighting Beterbiev for light-heavyweight title, says Yarde
ARSENAL fan Anthony Yarde suggested he "could have played" for the Gunners. Boxing star Yarde, 31, takes on the fearsome Artur Beterbiev on Saturday in a huge light-heavyweight title fight. But in an Instagram post last February, Yarde seemingly revealed that he could have played for Arsenal. He posted a...
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev
Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
Boxing Scene
Callum Johnson: Beterbiev Has To Get Old At Some Point; Don’t Think It’s Yet, Against Yarde
Callum Johnson’s advice for Anthony Yarde is to be aggressive against Artur Beterbiev early in their fight. Otherwise, the retired light heavyweight contender believes Beterbiev will treat Yarde like most of the opponents who’ve shown a reluctance to engage with the Russian knockout artist. Nevertheless, even if Yarde has some success early versus Beterbiev, Johnson doesn’t think his countryman is capable of pulling off what would be a huge upset Saturday night at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
BoxingNews24.com
Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
BBC
Snooker Shoot Out: Vladislav Gradinari, 14, into last 32 after beating Victor Sarkis
Fourteen-year-old Vladislav Gradinari is through to the last 32 of the Snooker Shoot Out after beating Victor Sarkis of Brazil in Leicester. But fellow 14-year-old Riley Powell from Wales saw his run come to an end as he was beaten 38-2 by Daniel Wells. Moldovan teenager Gradinari became the youngest...
Boxing Scene
Artur Beterbiev Wants Dmitry Bivol: If We Can Organize It - Let’s Do It!
On Saturday night in London, Artur Beterbiev retained his WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight titles with a stoppage of mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in eight rounds. Attention, meanwhile, has already turned to the possibility of a mouth-watering undisputed clash between Beterbiev and his compatriot Dmitry Bivol, who currently holds the only missing belt from his collection.
BBC
'It's crazy - a year ago I was playing U18s football'
Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool. The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020. "It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
Watch Erling Haaland Attempt To Recreate Famous Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goal Against Arsenal
The Manchester City striker's acrobatic effort came in the ninth minute of the match after Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner had come rushing out of his penalty area.
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
EXCLUSIVE: John Barnes "Would Love," To See Midfield Duo Join Liverpool
The former Liverpool player has spoken exclusively to LFC Transfer Room on his time playing and his thought's on the current Liverpool squad.
