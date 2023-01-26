ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Dodge Charger Slams Amarillo School Bus Into Front Yard

Are you ready for unmatched power and performance? Look no further than the Dodge Charger. This muscle car boasts a range of engine options, including the available 6.2L HEMI V8 engine that delivers a staggering 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. And with enough horsepower to throw an entire...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison. According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass. Officials added that […]
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo Police Looking to Recruit More Women to Department

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do. This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult

A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15-year-old indicted after homicide at mobile home park in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023

The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

99th Amarillo Police Academy graduates Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it has graduated its 99th class Friday, adding five APD officers and two Potter County Deputies to law enforcement. APD said the graduating class and the 100th class of the APA were joined by city officials including Mayor Ginger Nelson on the traditional cadre run […]
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Stopping On An On-Ramp? Here’s How You Enter The Highway Amarillo.

When it comes to driving in Texas, there can be a lot of frustrations. One thing we have a ton of is yield signs, and sometimes you've got two yield signs in the same place. One that comes to mind is the yield sign at Bell and I-40. As you turn right onto the frontage road, there's the overpass loop there that ALSO has a yield sign. You end up in a standoff as to who goes first.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Woman arrested in Cactus after authorities find meth, cocaine worth $60,000

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Dumas Police Department said 66-year-old Victoria Fierro De Solis is facing two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
CACTUS, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

DUMAS, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX
