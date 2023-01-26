ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsontigers.com

Clemson Wraps Up Bob Pollock Invitational in Style

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Bob Pollock Invitational wrapped up with a bang on Saturday, as Clemson had several top-performances. The men’s 4×400 meter relay closed out the meet with a 3:06.76 time, which is second-best in school history. During the meet, Clemson recognized ACC UNITE Award winner...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Top South Alabama Friday Afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (5-0) continued to roll at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility, defeating South Alabama (3-1), 5-2. With the win, the Tigers are off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2017. “It was a very good win for us...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Show Out on Opening Day of Bob Pollock Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C. — The first day of the Bob Pollock Invitational was a thrilling one, as Clemson impressed across several events to set four top-10 marks, as well as many personal bests. Action will resume on Saturday at 9 a.m. and conclude following the men’s 4×400 meter relay at 3:35 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia

While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

Clemson falls at Georgia Tech, 85-74

ATLANTA — (Clemson Athletics) Despite a season-high 26 points from Amari Robinson,, Georgia Tech downed Clemson 85-74 on Thursday night inside McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 11-10 on the year, 2-8 in ACC play, while the loss drops the Tigers to 13-9, 4-6 in ACC play.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Match Day Central: ITA Kickoff Weekend at Pepperdine

🐾 Clemson vs. Pepperdine, Clemson vs. Memphis/Columbia. 📍Pepperdine University | Malibu, Calif. 🗓 Saturday, Jan. 28 (1 p.m.) | Sunday, Jan. 29 (1 p.m. or 4 p.m.) CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson women’s tennis team will compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted by Pepperdine University on Saturday and Sunday. The Tigers (4-0) will open the weekend against No. 9 Pepperdine on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of Clemson’s match will play the winner of a match between Memphis and Columbia on Sunday at 4 p.m. The losers of the two matches will meet in a consolation match at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall 4-0 to No. 9 Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. – The Clemson women’s tennis team (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday at the hands of No. 9 Pepperdine (1-0) by a final score of 4-0. The Tigers will play the loser of this afternoon’s match between Memphis and Columbia tomorrow at 1 p.m. to close out their ITA Kickoff Weekend.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

As Xanthene Norris ends political career, her impact on Greenville continues

Nathaniel Cary of The Post and Courier takes a look back at the career of Furman University alumna Xanthene Sayles Norris M’71, civil rights activist, educator and public servant. Now 93, Norris is stepping away from her quarter-century post with Greenville County Council. Taking her place in District 23 is Alan Mitchell who has been on the receiving end of Norris’s counsel.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC

