Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Museum of Art’s new exhibition on French drawings charts the growth of an outstanding collection
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There’s always something new to learn about the oldest and most familiar stories in the history of art. That’s especially true of the Cleveland Museum of Art’s impressive new exhibition on 19th-century French drawings in its collection. As an exhibition of light-sensitive works...
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
Pioneering Black flight attendant to speak at International Women’s Air & Space Museum
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum’s first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 is titled, “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story.”. Grant - one of Delta Air Lines’ first Black female flight attendants – began...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
‘Underground Railroad in Ohio’ author Kathy Schulz returns for signings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Author Kathy Schulz – a New Mexico author who was raised on a Northeast Ohio farm – has several speak-and-sign events scheduled for her new book, “The Underground Railroad in Ohio.”. Her book covers lesser-known facts and stories about the famed path to...
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk
OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
Cleveland Heights throws some support behind Park Synagogue historic designation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although not partnering directly in the redevelopment of the old Park Synagogue property, the city will put some upfront financial support toward preservation of its architectural centerpiece. City Council approved a $45,000 city contribution Jan. 17 to the “Friends of Mendelsohn” nonprofit, named after the world-renowned...
Some notes for my white readers, ready to better understand other ethnic groups: Nancy Kelsey
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Circa 2002, riding around in my first car, I proudly displayed a Salvadoran flag hanging from my rearview mirror. It was a reminder of my mother’s struggle. This year, I enter 2023 as a 40-year-old, and I am sad to say the U.S. so feels like it has regressed in how it views race that I do not dare display the flag so boldly again.
Holocaust Remembrance Day: University Hospitals cardiologist's family legacy lives on
CLEVELAND — A life of service was written in the stars for Dr. Eiran Gorodeski, a cardiologist specializing in heart failure at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute and professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University. "I grew up in a medical family," Gorodeski says. "That was...
Does Northeast Ohio need a regional approach to deer culling? Editorial Board Roundtable
Right now, deer-culling sharpshooters are authorized to shoot deer in 12 bedroom communities in Cuyahoga County, along with in the Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park. That’s up from one Cuyahoga community -- Solon -- a decade ago, cleveland.com’s Peter Krouse recently reported. The weapons-wielding sharpshooters now...
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Cleveland Jewish News
Danielle Garson / McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA
Danielle Garson describes her journey to becoming a lawyer as a “process of elimination.”. A principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA in Cleveland, Garson said law was always an option for her because of her regular exposure to the Cleveland legal community through her father, Ken Liffman, McCarthy Lebit principal, board chairman and president. Ken Liffman is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors. Saying her father always said she’d be a good lawyer because of her thoughtful, analytical and deliberate approach to things, her teen years were spent trying to do the exact opposite, Garson said.
More puzzles. More games. More amusing diversions from the news: Letter from the editor
I had no intention of writing about diversions from harsh news three weeks in a row, but after discussing comics and police blotters over the past two weeks, a quirk of timing has me talking about puzzles this week. This is good news. We just added many more interactive puzzles...
‘Best Damn Band in the Land’ music director to speak in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dr. Christopher Hoch, director of athletic and marching bands at Ohio State University, is scheduled to speak in Cleveland about “The Best Damn Band in the Land.”. Hoch’s speech is at Windows on the River 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Back to the office or not? ‘There’s not a true new normal yet,’ with Cleveland-area split on in-office, remote, hybrid
CLEVELAND, Ohio - To be or not to be in the office, that is — still — the question. Even though it’s been almost three years since the COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to work from home, there still isn’t a clear answer. Will workers keep...
How Northeast Ohio home prices have changed over the last decade: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you own a home – or one day want to – you care about real estate. How much is your house worth? How much did your neighbor’s house sell...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0