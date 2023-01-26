ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
Welcoming refugees is great, but privatizing resettlement is not the best answer: Steven S. Volk

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Ramzia, a 21-year-old Afghan woman, landed in Cleveland in November 2021, a refugee fleeing the Taliban. She arrived with the clothes on her back and a small check from the U.S. government. Fortunately, she was supported by the Cleveland office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, one of three local resettlement agencies operating in Cuyahoga County.
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
Danielle Garson / McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA

Danielle Garson describes her journey to becoming a lawyer as a “process of elimination.”. A principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA in Cleveland, Garson said law was always an option for her because of her regular exposure to the Cleveland legal community through her father, Ken Liffman, McCarthy Lebit principal, board chairman and president. Ken Liffman is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors. Saying her father always said she’d be a good lawyer because of her thoughtful, analytical and deliberate approach to things, her teen years were spent trying to do the exact opposite, Garson said.
The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
