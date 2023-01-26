Michigan has named a new quarterbacks coach. Jim Harbaugh announced the promotion of Kirk Campbell on Friday. Campbell was on the Wolverines staff as an analyst in 2022. “Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” Harbaugh said in a program release. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks. We are excited to have Kirk and his wife, Lauren, as well as their daughter, Riley, continue as members of our Michigan Football family.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO