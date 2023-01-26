ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reboot your tech with these early Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP

By Jon Winkler and Daniel Donabedian, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Get better computing power with these Presidents Day laptop deals available now. Samsung/Gateway/HP/Amazon/Best Buy/Walmart/Reviewed

Presidents Day 2023 is coming up, which means plenty of shoppers are looking to find some amazing seasonal deals. What with all the rushes to find savings on mattresses , appliances and more, it's important to remember you can also find savings on the priciest bits of tech. Whether you prefer Amazon , Best Buy or other retailers, it's easy to find incredible laptop deals just in time to beat the holiday shopping rush.

Featured Presidents Day laptop deals

MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n4qPg_0kS8NGNr00
Game better with the help of this MSI Stealth 15M laptop on sale at Amazon. MSI/Walmart/Reviewed

The MSI Stealth has a speedy, last-gen Intel Core i7-11375H processor, and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card that can handle high-fidelity games at 60 frames per second or higher on 1080p Medium graphics. That hardware duo also drives esports games past the display's 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop at Amazon for $1,099 (Save $300)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRmeF_0kS8NGNr00
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro has a powerful processor and lightweight build, now for more than $350 off at Amazon. Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Samsung is frequently associated with quality tech, and its line of laptops are no exception. A great way to see for yourself is by grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro , now available in its 8-gigabyte RAM and 512GB storage model for $899 at Amazon, a 28% markdown. Samsung says this particular model features a 12th-generation Evo-certified Intel processor meant for powerful performance while searching the web and working with applications. Don't worry about that power draining your battery, as it can get 40% of battery power back in just 30 minutes.

Samsung 15.6-Inch 512GB Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop at Amazon for $899 (Save $350.99)

Shop by retailer

Amazon laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7bt2_0kS8NGNr00
A budget laptop like the Acer Aspire 5 will meet the simple needs and Amazon has it on sale right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Shop laptop deals at Amazon

Best Buy laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2OlJ_0kS8NGNr00
Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is fit to work in any environment and Best Buy has it on sale right now. Reviewed.com

Shop laptop deals at Best Buy

Walmart laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTVwy_0kS8NGNr00
This Lenovo Ideapad features clear visuals on its solid display and it's now $50 off at Walmart. Lenovo/Walmart/Reviewed

Shop laptops deals at Walmart

Developer laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHE3n_0kS8NGNr00
HP is behind some of the best laptops on the market and now you can grab one for a helpful price cut. HP/Reviewed

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day historically occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, February 20 .

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

While Presidents Day 2023 officially takes place on Monday, February 20 , several retailers have already dropped major sales. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

What are the best places to shop for Presidents Day 2023 laptop deals?

Most places where tech is available, you can find deals on laptops. You can stick with your typical retailers, like Best Buy and Amazon which frequently list new savings on powerful portable computers. You could just go right to the makers themselves, with HP and Lenovo having a variety of its own models at more wallet-friendly discounts. Whatever your preference, it's best to start looking today as inventory of top-rated laptops tends to disappear quickly.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Reboot your tech with these early Presidents Day laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and HP

