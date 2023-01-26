Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Related
1 killed, 3 injured in San Diego shooting spree; suspect arrested
A shooting spree left one person dead and three others injured Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.
2 injured in Encanto shooting, San Diego Police investigating
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood where two people were struck by gunfire Friday night.
San Diego Police: Shooting in Bay Terraces leaves 1 dead, another injured
A person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a shooting in San Diego's Bay Terraces neighborhood Friday night.
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
onscene.tv
Driver Dead After Fiery Crash | San Diego
Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the center diver of Santo Rd and found a Mercedes that had crashed into a pine tree and was fully involved. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered still inside and the person was deceased. The car was...
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
Man convicted of manslaughter in La Jolla DUI crash that killed two passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing his two passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter.
Recognize this man? Gila River police ask for help identifying remains
ARIZONA, USA — The Gila River Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose remains were found in an irrigation canal earlier this month. Police said the body was found on Jan. 12 at around 3 p.m. in the canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community near Laveen.
yumadailynews.com
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Factory fire in Tijuana sends thick plumes of smoke over San Diego County
TIJUANA, Baja California — A cardboard factory fire in Tijuana, Mexico, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing over San Diego County early Saturday morning. Firefighters in Mexico were dispatched to the Garita de Otay neighborhood in Tijuana around 5:30 a.m. following reports of a commercial fire, according to a journalist with Zeta Tijuana reporting in Mexico.
Authorities search for church vandals
Authorities are asking for the public's helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.
Driver killed in North County crash identified
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.
12news.com
DPS: 1 dead after crash on I-10 at Chandler Boulevard
PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on I-10 early Saturday morning, DPS said. Details on the crash are limited at this time, but authorities said that the vehicle rolled in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Chandler Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.
Dangerous street racing on Spring Valley road has neighborhood on edge
SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Neighbors in one Spring Valley neighborhood feel unsafe with an excessive number of speeding cars on a stretch of Elkelton Boulevard from Noeline Avenue to Delrose Avenue. It’s a quarter-mile straightaway with no stop signs in a residential area that has become a prime choice for street racers late at night.
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
yumadailynews.com
About 27 ounces of Fentanyl pills found from two different cases in Arizona
IMPERIAL VALLEY - Around the same time, four people in Arizona have been pulled over for having fentanyl pills on them. When police were pulling over the car, the police K9 alerted the officer that it smells drugs. While doing a car search, police confirmed that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the car.
Lassen County News
One of the longest-serving condemned persons in California dies of natural causes
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Malcom Robbins, one of the longest-serving condemned persons in California, died on Jan. 27, 2023 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. He was discovered unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 6:33 a.m. with a manner of...
Comments / 3