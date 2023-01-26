ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

onscene.tv

Driver Dead After Fiery Crash | San Diego

Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire in the center diver of Santo Rd and found a Mercedes that had crashed into a pine tree and was fully involved. After putting out the fire, a body was discovered still inside and the person was deceased. The car was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
yumadailynews.com

More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona

ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
MARANA, AZ
12news.com

DPS: 1 dead after crash on I-10 at Chandler Boulevard

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a rollover crash on I-10 early Saturday morning, DPS said. Details on the crash are limited at this time, but authorities said that the vehicle rolled in the westbound lanes of I-10 near Chandler Boulevard around 1:44 a.m.
ARIZONA STATE
yumadailynews.com

About 27 ounces of Fentanyl pills found from two different cases in Arizona

IMPERIAL VALLEY - Around the same time, four people in Arizona have been pulled over for having fentanyl pills on them. When police were pulling over the car, the police K9 alerted the officer that it smells drugs. While doing a car search, police confirmed that the driver had 11.839 ounces of fentanyl pills concealed in the car.
ARIZONA STATE

