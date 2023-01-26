From idea to air: Here's the process our journalists take to bring you the news
News Literacy Week is an annual event that focuses on the critical role of journalism in a democracy to help people become more news literate.
As part of that effort, we here at WRTV want to show you the behind-the scenes process of our news gathering.
We encourage our viewers and readers to be active and critical consumers of our content and the content you see on a daily basis, because we believe it is key for news consumers to decipher what is real and what is not, when it comes to the articles you read and content you see.
Our Marc Mullins followed WRTV's Adam Schumes to show you the process of taking a news story from an idea to on-air.
Watch the video above as he shows you our process, so you know how we search for answers for you.
What is the National News Literacy Project?
12:41 PM, Jan 28, 2020
US newspapers continue to die at a rapid rate
10:06 AM, Jan 23, 2023
From idea to air: Here's the process our journalists take to bring you the news
10:11 AM, Jan 26, 2023
Throwback: Inside the News, then and now
5:29 AM, Jan 26, 2023
News Literacy Week: How to spot misinformation
10:28 PM, Jan 25, 2023
WRTV's meteorologists discuss truth in weather reporting for News Literacy Week
4:15 PM, Jan 25, 2023
Why don't Americans trust the media?
4:10 PM, Jan 24, 2023
Students learn how local media works for News Literacy Week
11:21 AM, Jan 24, 2023
Experts say anyone can fall prey to misinformation; there are tools to help
1:44 PM, Jan 27, 2022
News Literacy Week: Butler students learn skills to identify accurate media
6:00 AM, Jan 27, 2022
Comments / 0