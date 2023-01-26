ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
People

Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video

Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...
Rolling Stone

Don’t Judge Tyler Hubbard by His Florida Georgia Line Days

Ten years ago this week, Tyler Hubbard barreled into a Brazilian steakhouse inside the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun, Mexico, dropped himself into a chair at a dinner table, and did his best to appear sober. It didn’t work. I was there to do an interview for Country Weekly magazine (RIP) with Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley, but a long day’s video shoot for what Hubbard says was FGL’s most expensive video ever, “Get Your Shine On,” and too many post-shoot drinks left the singer, then only 25, far from interview-ready. His handlers shooed him out of...
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Tyler Hubbard Strikes Out on His Own

It’s hard to fathom that after 20 number-one hits — including the second-biggest country digital song of all time, “Cruise” — seven studio albums, countless sold-out arena shows and a mantle full of awards, Tyler Hubbard isn’t a household name. But the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, country music’s most popular duo for the past decade, feels like he’s starting over now that he and his partner Brian Kelley, or BK, have gone their separate ways.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBehind the Scenes of The Killers...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Savannah Chrisley Gives 'Really Tough' Update on Life With Parents Todd and Julie in Prison

Savannah Chrisley has given fans a "really tough" life update, after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison earlier this month. On a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, 25-year-old Savannah opened up about her she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parents' imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Tennessean

Brantley Gilbert on country music blurring genre lines as it continues to evolve

Discovering the truth about mainstream, seven-time chart-topping veteran country music performer Brantley Gilbert creates a polarizing moment. On the one hand, he's a proud gun-toting Georgia redneck covered in tattoos and "not giving a f**k about a whole lot," he tells The Tennessean at a Music Row soundstage. He's also the lead vocalist for a 2021 collaboration with HARDY and Toby Keith entitled "The Worst Country Song Of All Time."
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy