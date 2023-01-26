Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Saying “NO” To Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… shoot even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country...
Tyler Hubbard Recalls Sharing ‘Miss My Daddy’ With His Mom
Tyler Hubbard never intended for you to hear "Miss My Daddy," his most personal lyric to date. The new ballad about his late father was written to capture a moment in time. "This was before I even decided I was gonna do a solo record," he shares. How Did Tyler...
Terry Crews Enters Epic Country Bar Dance-Off in Tyler Hubbard's 'Dancin' in the Country' Music Video
Tyler Hubbard tells PEOPLE the America's Got Talent host was the "first guy" he reached out to to star in the video You may think you know Terry Crews, but did you know Terry Crews can hold his own in a country bar dance-off? The America's Got Talent host is front and center in country star Tyler Hubbard's new music video for "Dancin' in the Country," which PEOPLE is exclusively premiering. "That video just painted that song in the perfect light," Hubbard, 35, says. "It's got enough character and personality and fun and...
Don’t Judge Tyler Hubbard by His Florida Georgia Line Days
Ten years ago this week, Tyler Hubbard barreled into a Brazilian steakhouse inside the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun, Mexico, dropped himself into a chair at a dinner table, and did his best to appear sober. It didn’t work. I was there to do an interview for Country Weekly magazine (RIP) with Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley, but a long day’s video shoot for what Hubbard says was FGL’s most expensive video ever, “Get Your Shine On,” and too many post-shoot drinks left the singer, then only 25, far from interview-ready. His handlers shooed him out of...
CMT
Tyler Hubbard Talks Self-Titled Debut Album And How The Florida Georgia Line Split "Impacted" His Artistry
Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album proves that he's more than one-half of Florida Georgia Line. The multi-platinum artist joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his recently (Jan. 27) released record and how pursuing a career separate from his former bandmate Brian Kelley has impacted his craft. Hubbard...
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Tyler Hubbard Shares Backstage Stories From Keith Urban’s Tour — ToC Nights On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young...
Tyler Hubbard Strikes Out on His Own
It’s hard to fathom that after 20 number-one hits — including the second-biggest country digital song of all time, “Cruise” — seven studio albums, countless sold-out arena shows and a mantle full of awards, Tyler Hubbard isn’t a household name. But the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, country music’s most popular duo for the past decade, feels like he’s starting over now that he and his partner Brian Kelley, or BK, have gone their separate ways.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBehind the Scenes of The Killers...
Popculture
Savannah Chrisley Gives 'Really Tough' Update on Life With Parents Todd and Julie in Prison
Savannah Chrisley has given fans a "really tough" life update, after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison earlier this month. On a recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, 25-year-old Savannah opened up about her she and her siblings have been doing in the wake of their parents' imprisonment. "So for those of you that are familiar with my family and have followed our lives and have also followed my podcast, you know that last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually," she said.
Brantley Gilbert on country music blurring genre lines as it continues to evolve
Discovering the truth about mainstream, seven-time chart-topping veteran country music performer Brantley Gilbert creates a polarizing moment. On the one hand, he's a proud gun-toting Georgia redneck covered in tattoos and "not giving a f**k about a whole lot," he tells The Tennessean at a Music Row soundstage. He's also the lead vocalist for a 2021 collaboration with HARDY and Toby Keith entitled "The Worst Country Song Of All Time."
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Taste of Country
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0