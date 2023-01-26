ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Benzinga

3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields

Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Benzinga

US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Mastercard Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Mastercard Incorporated MA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Mastercard posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.58 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.82 billion, versus expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard shares fell 1.4% to close at $377.24 on...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Merchants Bancorp's Earnings

Merchants Bancorp MBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Merchants Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Merchants Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening

Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95. The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months. At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo...
Benzinga

Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus

28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Benzinga

4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Benzinga

GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Coty

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Coty COTY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy