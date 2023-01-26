Read full article on original website
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
3 REITs With Shockingly High Dividend Yields
Industry experts predict the real estate sector will register slowed economic growth in 2023 amid higher-than-average inflation levels and growing recession fears. And real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically remained well-positioned to weather economic uncertainties. Even though rental rates have been cooling over the past couple of months, they...
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
US Stocks Higher; Dow Rises 150 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.47% to 34,107.87 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 11,575.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.43% to 4,077.76. Check This Out: Top 5 Health...
Mastercard Is Long-Term Compounder Trading At Discount To Defensive Sectors, Analysts Say Post Q4 Beat
Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained Mastercard Inc MA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $406 to $450. The analyst highlighted double-digit+ revenue growth with mid-teens+ EPS growth at a discount to historical multiples (defensive sectors trading at a premium), with estimates biased higher. Moreover, the analyst...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Mastercard Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings
Mastercard Incorporated MA reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Mastercard posted quarterly earnings of $2.65 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $2.58 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $5.82 billion, versus expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard shares fell 1.4% to close at $377.24 on...
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
A Preview Of Merchants Bancorp's Earnings
Merchants Bancorp MBIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-01-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Merchants Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07. Merchants Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
Activision Blizzard Analyst Sees Its Deal With Microsoft Happening
Wedbush analyst Nick McKay assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI with an Outperform rating and a price target of $95. The analyst expects Microsoft Corp MSFT to close its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard over the next several months. At a high level, Microsoft must maintain the status quo...
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus
28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Issues With Delinquent Accounts Receivables? Look No Further Than Retrievables.com
Picture this: you’re a business that just made a sale, and you’re excited because soon you will receive a payment vital to your survival. However, the payment never seems to clear, and your customer won’t pick up the phone. If this sounds familiar, how do you respond?
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
GENERAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Generac Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings, Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") GNRC in the United States District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 31, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Expert Ratings for Coty
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Coty COTY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
U.S. Home Seller Profits Top 50% in 2022 Despite Market Slowdown
U.S. home sales in 2022 generated more profit for sellers than they have in the last three years, with Western and Southern regions seeing the biggest increases in investment returns. Home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $112,000 on the typical sale in 2022, up 21% from $92,500 in 2021...
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
