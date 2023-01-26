ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New photo released of driver wanted for injuring NYPD cop while fleeing Bronx car stop

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Police on Thursday released a new photo of a wanted driver they say struck an NYPD cop while escaping a Bronx car stop, police said.

The bearded suspect was behind the wheel of a BMW M5 on Loring Place North near W. 183rd St. in University Heights at 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 when cops noticed the man’s friend changing the license plate on the luxury car .

Suspecting the car was being used for a crime, the officers boxed in the BMW with their unmarked vehicles, cops said.

But as they approached the BMW, the man changing the plate jumped into the back seat and the man behind the wheel gunned the engine.

The driver repeatedly drove the BMW back and forth, slamming into the police cruisers both in front and behind him until he made an opening big enough to escape, cops said.

During the fray, the BMW driver screeched back into an approaching cop, injuring the officer’s right knee, before vaulting the curb and speeding down the sidewalk to escape, cops said.

The injured cop was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Six unoccupied vehicles parked on Loring Place North were damaged in the escape, cops said. The heavily damaged BMW that fled the scene was found unoccupied about three miles away on White Plains Road and Morris Park Ave.

A few days after the harried escape, cops released images of the man seen swapping out the license plate and a side profile of the driver but no arrests were made.

Cops released the new clearer images of the driver in the hopes someone can identify him.

Anyone with information i asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2023 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man slashed multiple times in the face in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A knife-wielding assailant stabbed a man multiple times in the head in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Sunday. The suspect slashed the 23-year-old victim in the forehead and cheek following a fight on East Tremont Avenue in Mount Hope on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police

NEW YORK – Two suspects wanted for a December 2nd drive-by shooting in the Bronx have been identified by police through video surveillance footage. Photos of the two men who shot a 41-year-old man from inside a 2020 gray KIA Soul were released by 47th Precinct detectives on Saturday. According to police, at around 11 pm that day, the suspects fired into a building, striking the man once in his left hand. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for his injuries. The individuals are described as male and believed to be in their late teens-to- early 20s. The post Bronx drive-by shooters identified by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man, 27, fatally struck by minivan driver while walking on Manhattan’s Henry Hudson Parkway

A 27-year-old man walking on Manhattan’s Henry Hudson Parkway was fatally struck by minivan driver, police said Sunday. The victim was walking in the right northbound lane of the parkway when he was hit by the driver of a 2017 Dodge Caravan near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name was ...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Pregnant woman killed in Staten Island car crash; 1 arrested

NEW YORK -- A pregnant woman was killed in an alleged DWI crash on Staten Island early Saturday.Remnants of what was once a white Dodge sedan lay crumpled along Hylan Boulevard."It's pretty crazy," Staten Island resident Leonila Barnes said.Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, police say 30-year-old Adem Nikeziq lost control, hit a barrier wall in front of the Hylan Diner, spun out, then hit a pole."His rear wheels kicked out because he tried to switch lanes," one witness said.The car split in half, shredded, its seats visible from afar.During impact, the 23-year-old passenger, who was pregnant, was ejected from the vehicle. She was...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Teen mom, babies reported missing in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 17-year-old mom and her two babies were reported missing in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. Rihanna Joyner and her 2-month-old baby boys, Anais and Versaille Swinson, were last seen leaving their Howe Avenue home in Castle Hill at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Joyner is about 5 feet, 6 […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Driver found dead in flaming car in the Rockaways: NYPD

Firefighters extinguishing a car fire in the Rockaways early Saturday found the driver dead behind the wheel, police said. First responders were called to Mott Ave. and Bay 25th St. in Far Rockaway when witnesses reported that a white 2012 Nissan Altima was on fire. A dead body was found in the driver’s seat, cops said. The corpse was so badly charred that it wasn’t immediately clear if the ...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
Shore News Network

20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 20-year-old male victim was attacked with a baseball bat and stabbed in the Bronx on New Year’s Day. He was taken to the hospital and treated for multiple lacerations and is recovering. Today, the New York City Police Department released video surveillance footage of one of the suspects in the attack. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect. “The victim, a 20-year-old male, was approached by four male individuals in the hallway of a residential building when one unknown male individual attempted to hit the victim with a bat,” the NYPD The post 20-year-old stabbed trying defend against bat attack in Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Three people stabbed during argument in Bronx

NEW YORK - Police in the Bronx are looking for suspects after three men were stabbed Saturday morning in the Allerton section. It happened at around 6 a.m. on the corner of Allerton Avenue and Olinville Avenue. According to police, the victims were arguing with two people, then one pulled out a knife. One victim was stabbed in the chest, another in the leg, and the third in the arm.All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to be OK. Police said intoxication may have played a role in the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Straphanger shot during clash on NYC train hours after Hochul and Adams tout subway crime reduction

An argument on a Manhattan subway train took a violent turn when one of the straphangers pulled a gun and shot the other rider twice, according to the NYPD. The shooting comes just hours after Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul took a victory lap Friday, touting that crime in the city’s subway system dropped over the last three months. The 34-year-old victim was on the Brooklyn-bound N train ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens man struck and killed by Mercedes Benz crossing intersection: NYPD

A Queens man was fatally struck by a Mercedes Benz as he tried to cross a street corner about a block from St. John’s University, police said Saturday. Daniel Zuzworsky, 24, was crossing the Grand Central Parkway Service Road at Homelawn St. in Jamaica Estates about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the 2013 luxury car was slammed into him, cops said. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he died. The ...
JAMAICA, NY
Shore News Network

Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals

NEW YORK, NY – Police say Richard Dixon was trying to gun down one of his rivals, but instead killed his own accomplice in a shooting that took place in Queens last June. Dixon was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned for murder and other crimes for fatally shooting his accomplice in a botched attempt to gun down a rival. The charges against him allege that Dixon and  Raymon Francis, his associate approached Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte as they sat in their vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park at approximately 5:00 a.m. on The post Queens man charged after accidentally killing own guy during hit on rivals appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry

NEW YORK, NY – Burglars targeting a home in Queens might have known what they were looking for after taking $37,000 in cash and jewelry Saturday night. Police said two individuals broke into a home near Coolidge Avenue and 139th Street through an unlocked rear door by climbing up a second-floor balcony. The incident happened at around 8 pm. “Once inside, the individuals removed approximately $9,000 in cash and approximately $28,000 in jewelry,” the NYPD’s 107th Precinct announced tonight. “The individuals used burglar tools to exit the home through a locked basement door. The individuals fled the location northbound on The post Burglars target Queens home make off with $37,000 in cash and jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Death of Bronx teen who died following confrontation with stepdad ruled a homicide

The death of a Bronx teen who died following a confrontation with his stepfather was a homicide, the city’s Medical Examiner said. Corde Scott, 15, died from “homicidal asphyxia, including compression of neck,” a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner said Friday. Medics found Corde unconscious inside his family’s Westchester Square apartment on Doris St. near Lyon Ave. in Westchester Square on ...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mom of Fatal Norwood Gunshot Victim Seeks Answers, Says Son Shot 17 Times

The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. A Bronx mother is still seeking answers more than five weeks after her son, a Norwood resident, was shot and killed in Fordham Manor just seven days before Christmas, as reported. The mother of the victim alleges she was told at St. Barnabas Hospital her son was shot 17 times.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD cold case detective closes decades-old investigation into Harlem double-murder with DNA

NYPD Detective Ryan Glas was a 10-year-old kid when a sickly Harlem mom and her special needs daughter were strangled inside their home in 1994. The cold case investigator, now 39, helped close the long-dormant homicide probe last week with the arrest of murder suspect Larry Atkinson, indicted for the unsolved double homicide. Glas chose the case, his first with the unit, on Feb. 9. “This ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC

One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman dies after being ejected from car in booze-fueled Staten Island crash: NYPD

A woman died early Saturday after she was thrown from a car in a booze-fueled crash in Staten Island, police said. The car’s driver, Adem Nikeziq, 30, faces charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated and assault, police said. Nikeziq’s white Dodge sedan was heading south at a high rate of speed along Hylan Blvd. near Rose Ave. in New Dorp at about ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy