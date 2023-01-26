ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Cats up for adoption in Palm Beach County, hoping for fur-ever home

By Ashleigh Walters
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
There are several cats up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. We met three of them in hopes of finding them each a fur-ever home.

Halee is a beautiful black cat with gorgeous yellow-green eyes. She was surrendered to the shelter by her previous owner when they were transferred to an assisted living facility. She was scared when she first arrived at the shelter, but warms up when you spend some time with her. She is 4 years old and weighs 6 pounds. She's good with other cats.

Miko was abandoned in the ACC parking lot with another cat that has since been adopted away. She was adopted for a brief period to a house with another cat who was so mean to her, she was returned with hope for a sweeter environment. She is 1 year, 3 months old and weighs 7 pounds. She is black and white, with white paws and bright white whiskers.

Pepper was surrendered to the shelter when another cat in her home was mean to her. She is very affectionate and loves to cuddle. The shelter says she will do well with dogs, cats and even kids, and would love a home with a big family or lots of attention. She is 4 years old and weighs about 10 pounds and has a beautiful black and white coat with a distinctive marking on her nose and mouth.

