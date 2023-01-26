ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs Confirms Title, Unveils Cover For Upcoming Album ‘Gettin’ Old’

Called it.

Earlier this month, Luke Combs announced that he would be releasing a brand new 18-song album on March 24. And he confirmed that it would be 18 brand new songs, not a deluxe album to follow the trend of his last two releases like some were suspecting.

Luke just released his last album, Growin’ Up, back in June. And fans immediately began speculating that this was going to turn out to be a two-part album.

Why? Well let’s look at the evidence:

First, Luke Combs fans know that back in February 2021 he dropped an unreleased song called “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” which immediately became a fan favorite – and left many disappointed when it wasn’t included on Growin’ Up.

Then there was the album cover: Growin’ Up featured half of Luke’s face cut off on the right side of the album, leading to speculation that the second part of the album (presumably called Gettin’ Old ) would complete the picture with its album cover.

Then earlier this week, Luke confirmed that “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” would be on the new album – and he’s dropping the song tomorrow, Friday, January 27.

Well now Luke has confirmed that this new album will indeed be the second half of the two-part album, releasing the cover and officially announcing that the new album will be called Gettin’ Old.

Speaking on the album, Luke said:

“This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.

It’s about coming of age, loving where life is but missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

And the new single, “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” is an all-too-relatable song about that stage of life:

“I still hit them dive bars, every once in a blue moon
I got a wild card, I keep inside my boot
I’ve been thinking lately maybe I should save it
Because them hangovers sure kick my ass these days
I spend most my happy hours here at home
In the middle of growin’ up and gettin’ old.”

May 24, folks. Mark your calendars.

