CBS Sports

Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks by model that's 16-6

Considering how the NFL season unfolded, it's incredible to think the Denver Broncos had better preseason 2023 Super Bowl odds than either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers. Now, after the Eagles finished with the league's best passing defense and the 49ers went 13-4 with three starting quarterbacks, the two NFC powerhouses will face off in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett after just 15 games at the helm, while Philadelphia's Nick Sirianni and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan are NFL Coach of the Year candidates. Eagles vs. 49ers is one of three games remaining in the 2023 NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
CBS Sports

Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection

After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball

Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade

An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Arizona Sports

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, will not return

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle. Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoff bracket: Picks, predictions, odds, AFC, NFC Championship schedule by top model on 16-6 roll

The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has reached its final four, and the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game have slim NFL spreads that indicate just how competitive this weekend will be. The AFC Championship Game 2023 has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game 2023. That makes this just the third time ever that both title games have NFL spreads of 2.5 or shorter. Thus, there are no easy selections for your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
Mount Shasta Herald

Los Angeles Clippers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) Sunday in the 2nd game of their 6-game road trip. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play

James Harden sat on the bench watching the Philadelphia 76ers on defense against the Denver Nuggets Saturday when the thought hit him: He was supposed to be in the game. Harden leaped off the bench and took two steps onto the court — where he was promptly nailed in the head by a pass from Read more... The post NBA world reacts to James Harden’s ridiculous play appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Won't return Thursday

Doncic (ankle) will not return to Thursday's contest against the Suns, NBA writer Marc Stein reports. Doncic picked up a left ankle sprain three minutes into Thursday's matchup with Phoenix and he won't return, finishing with only one rebound. Expect Josh Green, Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway to all see an uptick in minutes for the remainder of Thursday's contest. The severity of Doncic's ankle injury is uncertain at this point.
Yardbarker

Trae Young Makes Atlanta Hawks History On Saturday Night

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Hawks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers at State Farm Arena in Georgia (the Clippers won 120-113). During the game, superstar point guard Trae Young made franchise history when he passed Al Horford to move into 13th on the Hawks' all-time points list. Horford spent the...
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Unavailable Thursday

Love (back) won't play Thursday against the Rockets, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. After getting added to the injury report late Thursday, Love will ultimately sit out against the Rockets, putting Dean Wade and Cedi Osman in line for more minutes. The veteran's next chance to return to the court will be Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Won't play Thursday

Gordon has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Cleveland due to right knee soreness. Gordon has played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.3 minutes per game over that stretch. However, he's dealing with a knee issue that will sideline him for the first time since Dec. 27. Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) is also out, so Kenyon Martin, Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason will likely see increased run Thursday.
Robb Report

LeBron James’s Game-Worn Jersey From His 2013 NBA Championship Just Sold for a Record-Breaking $3.7 Million

LeBron James is used to making history. But the Lakers forward doesn’t even need to be present for his history-making. On Friday, the NBA star’s jersey from his spectacular Game 7 NBA Finals championship victory in 2013 for a record-breaking $3.7 million. The Miami Heat uni shattered the previous record paid for a game-worn James jersey, $630,000 for his 2020 NBA All-Star Game top. “Today’s tremendous result comes at a pivotal time in LeBron James’ career, where he is in arm’s reach of clenching the all-time points record—one of the NBA’s most revered accolades,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and collectibles,...
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Listed as questionable

Nurkic (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors. Nurkic left Wednesday's matchup against Utah in the third quarter due to left calf soreness and is considered a question mark for Portland's next game. If Nurkic is ultimately ruled out Saturday, Drew Eubanks would be a candidate for increased playing time.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable Saturday

Murray is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip sprain. Murray was listed as managing a knee injury for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, making it appear that he was likely resting more than anything. However, the addition of a left hip sprain suggests there is more uncertainty surrounding his status leading up to Saturday. The team should supply more information on his status come game day. Bruce Brown (knee), who was also added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest as questionable, could draw another start if Brown can play and Murray is unavailable.
