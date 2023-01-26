The 2023 NFL playoff bracket has reached its final four, and the 2023 AFC Championship Game and 2023 NFC Championship Game have slim NFL spreads that indicate just how competitive this weekend will be. The AFC Championship Game 2023 has the Chiefs as 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, while the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the NFC Championship Game 2023. That makes this just the third time ever that both title games have NFL spreads of 2.5 or shorter. Thus, there are no easy selections for your 2023 NFL playoff bracket picks. Before making any NFL picks or 2023 NFL bracket predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

1 DAY AGO