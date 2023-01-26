ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport

Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game

Even though his playing days are long behind him, Robert Horry is still letting referees have it. The seven-time NBA Champion was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game Friday night and can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ Sports screaming “you suck” at the referees. Horry had to be escorted from Read more... The post Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill

Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
DURHAM, NC
markerzone.com

SAVAGE 9-YEAR OLD LEAFS FAN TELLS MATT MURRAY HE SUCKS RIGHT TO HIS FACE

In today's episode of kids say the most savage stuff, we have this 9-year old Toronto Maple Leafs fan who told goaltender Matt Murray what a bum he is...to his face!. What an absolute sicko. The Leafs should sign him, they could use that kind of grit come playoff time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy