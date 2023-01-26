Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Legendary college basketball analyst Billy Packer, who called 34 Final Fours, dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst Billy Packer has died, his family announced Thursday night. Packer, 82, spent 34 years on Final Four broadcast teams, 27 of them with CBS as its Emmy award-winning college basketball analyst before his last Final Four in 2008. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that...
2 women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport
Two female passengers were arrested at Miami International Airport after a fight with an airline worker, followed by a clash with cops that was caught on video. Cellphone footage that was provided to NBC 6 Miami by the news media site Only In Dade shows the two unruly women being pinned down Tuesday by police officers. One of the arrestees sporting bright-pink hair is seen kicking her feet and trying to crawl away on her stomach while screaming “get off of me!” at the top of her lungs. The other woman is lying face down on the floor with her hands restrained behind...
North St. Paul basketball team cancels game after opposing coach who reportedly used racial slur is reinstated
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A high school boys basketball game has been canceled Friday because of the controversy surrounding a coach.Players on North St. Paul decided unanimously not to play their game against Eden Prairie."I feel like it's very brave of our boys to take a stand," said Dream McLaughlin, the mother of one of the players.Eden Prairie's coach, David Flom, was reinstated to the job this week after being suspended reportedly for reading a racial slur aloud during a lesson to his team on social media use.North St. Paul Coach Cornelius Gilleylen says it was his players who...
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Two women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport
At Miami International Airport, two female passengers were arrested after an altercation with an airline employee and a subsequent clash with law enforcement that was captured on camera. Two rowdy ladies were restrained by police on Tuesday, as shown in a cellphone video that was sent to NBC 6 Miami...
UGA says use of vehicle in crash that killed football player, staffer was 'unauthorized'
The use of a vehicle that wrecked while carrying four members of the University of Georgia football program -- two of whom died in the crash -- was "unauthorized," according to a statement from the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were not quite on the same page in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. ESPN cameras caught 76ers teammates Shake Milton and Georges Niang in a heated argument on the bench during a second-quarter timeout. Niang, in particular, had to be held back by other 76ers players. Here... The post Video: 76ers teammates had incident on bench during game against Nuggets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game
Even though his playing days are long behind him, Robert Horry is still letting referees have it. The seven-time NBA Champion was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game Friday night and can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ Sports screaming “you suck” at the referees. Horry had to be escorted from Read more... The post Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Watch: Horry Ejected From Son’s Game for Yelling at Refs
The seven-time NBA champion was led out of the gymnasium by police.
Five-star joining Blue Devils because of Grant Hill
Former back-to-back Duke basketball national champ Grant Hill, a legendary Blue Devil small forward (1990-94) whose No. 33 forever hangs from Cameron Indoor Stadium's rafters, is responsible for Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart's long-time Blue Devil fandom. Stewart, who ranks ...
markerzone.com
SAVAGE 9-YEAR OLD LEAFS FAN TELLS MATT MURRAY HE SUCKS RIGHT TO HIS FACE
In today's episode of kids say the most savage stuff, we have this 9-year old Toronto Maple Leafs fan who told goaltender Matt Murray what a bum he is...to his face!. What an absolute sicko. The Leafs should sign him, they could use that kind of grit come playoff time.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
