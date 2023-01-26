Bloomfield police increase patrols at local businesses to deter thieves

The Bloomfield Police Department is stepping up patrols at several businesses in order to deter potential thieves, the department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The department said it is “actively working on decreasing and preventing larcenies” from stores in town. The department warned residents that they may see an uptick in patrols around businesses, including those in the Copaco Shopping Plaza on Cottage Grove Road. The plaza is home to an IHOP, CVS, Planet Fitness and a Goodwill, among other stores.

Police reminded residents to avoid blocking the fire lane as it obstructs pedestrian crossings, emergency vehicles, traffic and public transportation and also hinders response time in emergencies.