Alabama Basketball: Some perspective for Crimson Tide football fans
For many Alabama Crimson Tide fans, Alabama Football is more important than Alabama Basketball. Nate Oats can rightly talk about the University of Alabama as a championship school. But beyond SEC championships, Alabama basketball has not produced any. This season excitement about Crimson Tide Hoops has been abundant. Alabama fans...
Nebraska football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Nebraska football is undergoing some major changes this offseason. Scott Frost is out at head coach and Matt Rhule has been hired and the program seems to be headed back in the right direction. Rhule had plenty of success before as the head coach of Temple as well as Baylor...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who just led the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship weeks ago, was arrested in Dallas early Sunday morning and held in a city detention center for several hours according to WFAA. After being charged for...
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
Memphis vs. Tulsa prediction and odds for Sunday, January 29 (Back Memphis)
The Memphis Tigers are coming off a blowout win over the SMU Mustangs and have a cupcake matchup with Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday. Tulsa is just 5-14 on the season and 1-7 in American Athletic Conference play, going just 3-15-1 against the spread on the season. The Tigers are...
Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach
Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
