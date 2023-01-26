ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Shout-Outs Sawyer, Henry, Colbi, Sebastian, Milana, Noah, Toby (Jan 26)

Is your son or daughter celebrating a birthday? We can help you send them a Birthday Shoutout on FOX 17 Morning News.

You can send us their name, picture, birth date, how old they're turning, a short write-up about them, your email, and where you live in West Michigan.

NOTE: Sending us your kid’s birthday notice on their birthday is too late.
Email those details to mornings@fox17online.com and watch for them on FOX 17 Morning News!

