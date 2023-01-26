ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Rocks Fake Eyebrows And Mustache In Latest Paris Fashion Week Fit

By Amber Corrine
 3 days ago
Doja Cat continues to serve unpredictable looks at Paris Fashion Week 2023. In an attempt to top her recent head-to-toe red Schiaparelli look, the innovative musician took it to the late 1800s with her latest ensemble.

Sporting eyebrows and a mustache made from faux eyelashes, Doja wore a striped ruched blouse, brown pinstriped suit, and blue tinted frames for this year’s Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

Before revealing the Charlie Chaplin-esque look to the public, she teased the theme of her fit via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

“If lashes are what y’all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf [glasses and mustache emoji],” she captioned her now-deleted IG Story. Check out the look below.

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023 in Paris, France.

Earlier this week, the “Say So” artist wore an eye-popping outfit that included a Schiaparelli silk faille bustier, stiletto boots, and knitted skirt — all while her body was painted red and smothered in 30,000 red Swarovski crystals.

The mastermind behind the look shared what it was like working with Doja on his Instagram. Famed makeup artist and line owner, Pat McGrath, described the eccentric look as a “mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

“Such a pleasure working with the gorgeous Doja Cat and the amazing Daniel Roseberry on the ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” McGrath wrote on Instagram. “Doja’s sublime patience during the 4 hours and 58 minutes it took to create the look with #TeamPatMcGrath, which was covered in over 30,000 hand-applied Swarovski Crystals, was inspiring. The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece of sparkling brilliance.”

According to Maison Schiaparelli , the renowned 14th-century poem “ The Divine Comedy ,” by Dante Alighieri, influenced the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Creative director Daniel Roseberry stated, “With this collection, I wanted to step away from techniques I was comfortable with and understood, to choose instead that dark wood, where everything is scary but new, where I would be feeling my way through someplace I didn’t know and didn’t understand.”

